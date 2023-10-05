Charolais steer sells for £1990 at 805kg at Dungannon Mart
Heifers cleared to a height of £1780 for a 615kg Limousin (289.00).
Fat cows peaked at £1630 for a 835kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00) and as far as 240p per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais £1270.
Dropped calves sold to £440 for a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull and heifer calves to £390 Blonde d'Aquitaine.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1800 Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.
While breeding bulls sold to £1850 for a Limousin.
Weanling sold to £1760 for a 295kg Charolais heifer (593.00).
While male calves peaked at £1400 375kg Simmental (373.00).
Steers
Steers price remain strong to peak at £1990 for a 805kg Charolais (247.00) presented by J McAnallen; A Hobson £1960 715kg Limousin (274.00), £1860 710kg Charolais (262.00); N Jackson £1960 695kg Limousin (282.00), £1920 685kg Limousin (280.00), £1870 705kg Limousin (265.00), £1840 705kg Charolais (261.00), £1840 680kg Limousin (271.00), £1820 685kg Saler (266.00), £1800 680kg Limousin (265.00), £1750 660kg Limousin (267.00), £1750 665kg Charolais (263.00), £1750 660kg Limousin (265.00), £1740 645kg Limousin (270.00), £1740 620kg Limousin (281.00), £1740 630kg Charolais (276.00), £1690 635kg Limousin (266.00), £1690 620kg Charolais (273.00); J Dooey £1770 645kg Limousin (274.00), £1670 615kg Limousin (272.00), £1640 590kg Limousin (278.00); W Nicholson £1620 585kg Charolais (277.00), £1580 590kg Charolais (268.00); R Wray £1480 520kg Limousin (285.00); K and W Booth £1390 510kg Limousin (273.00); D Bell £1380 490kg Limousin (282.00), £1370 490kg Limousin (280.00); B McCloskey £1330 435kg Limousin (306.00); W Neville £1230 430kg Charolais (286.00), £1190 435kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (274.00), £1060 375kg Limousin (283.00), £940 315kg Charolais (295.00); P Mullan £1220 385kg Charolais (317.00), £1190 400kg Charolais (298.00), £1010 320kg Charolais (316.00), £1000 315kg Charolais (318.00), £960 345kg Charolais (278.00), £900 305kg Charolais (295.00) and P Quinn £1170 435kg Charolais (269.00).
Heifers
All classes of heifers continue to sell briskly to peak at £1780 615kg Limousin (289.00) presented by R Murphy, £1620 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00); I McAlister £1760 640kg Limousin (275.00); J Somerville £1760 665kg Charolais (265.00); R Carson £1740 675kg Charolais (258.00), £1690 615kg Charolais (275.00), £1650 610kg Limousin (271.00), £1570 575kg Limousin (273.00); P Daly £1680 620kg Charolais (271.00), £1670 615kg Charolais (272.00); A Lockhart £1600 560kg Charolais (286.00); R Ruddock £1590 590kg Charolais (270.00), £1470 560kg Charolais (263.00); J McKenna £1560 585kg Limousin (267.00); J Hamill £1450 555kg Charolais (261.00); T Colbert £1290 485kg Charolais (266.00), £1200 460kg Charolais (261.00), £1130 420kg Limousin (269.00); L McElhinney £1280 490kg Charolais (261.00); F McConville £1270 450kg Limousin (282.00), £1220 465kg Limousin (262.00), £1040 380kg Limousin (274.00); F McKenna £1190 450kg Limousin (264.00), £1080 405kg Limousin (267.00), £1050 385kg Limousin (273.00), £880 330kg Limousin (267.00), £800 305kg Limousin (262.00); P McQuaid £1120 420kg Charolais (267.00); P Mullan £1110 415kg Charolais (268.00), £990 365kg Limousin (271.00), £970 345kg Charolais (281.00), £910 335kg Charolais (272.00); T Magowan £1110 415kg Charolais (268.00), £1060 405kg Limousin (262.00), £950 365kg Charolais (260.00); A Lockhart £960 355kg Charolais (270.00) and I Campbell £910 350kg Limousin (260.00).
An excellent entry of over 50 fat cows saw a top price of £1630 835kg Aberdeen Angus (195.00) presented by M Donaghy; I Campbell £1590 750kg Limousin (212.00), £1480 685kg Limousin (216.00), £1450 720kg Limousin (201.00), £1380 695kg Limousin (199.00), £1230 655kg Limousin (188.00), £1215 645kg Limousin (188.00); T Lockhart £1495 760kg Charolais (197.00); M Quinn £1350 625kg Simmental (216.00), £890 510kg Aberdeen Angus (175.00); G Willis £1270 530kg Charolais (240.00), £1080 520kg Limousin (208.00) and E Hagan £1100 520kg Hereford (212.00).
Dropped calves
A large entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £440 for a x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls presented by W Campbell; H Irwin £430 Aberdeen Angus bull, £400 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; I Dallas £400 Limousin bull; K Watters £400 Charolais bull; J and R McGahie £390 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Stockdale £385 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £375 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; A Ballygawley producer £365 Charolais bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Gervis £340 Simmental bull; F McNally £340 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £340 x 2 Limousin bulls; D Robinson £330 Belgian Blue bull; S Duffy £300 Belgian Blue bull; J Nicholl £295 Fleckvieh bull, £290 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls, £280 Fleckvieh bull; C Elkin £290 Belgian Blue bull and W Smith £275 Hereford bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £115 to £230 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £390 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer presented by W Campbell; J and R McGahie £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Shannon £370 Aberdeen Angus heifer; F McVey £310 Hereford heifer; T Stockdale £290 x 4 Aberdeen Angus heifers; W Smith £285 Hereford heifer and W Allen £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Hereford heifer.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1800 for a Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by E Hagan, £1420 Simmental cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot and D Haughian £1340 Simmental cow with a Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer calf at foot.
Breeding bulls sold to £1850 for a Limousin presented by G Wilkinson.
Weanling
An excellent entry of quality calves saw male calves sell to £1400 for a 375kg Simmental (372.00) presented by D Litter, £1310 415kg Charolais (316.00), £1280 415kg Charolais (307.00), £1180 330kg Charolais (359.00), £1170 355kg Charolais (330.00), £1140 375kg Charolais (304.00), £1110 355kg Charolais (314.00), £1110 370kg Charolais (300.00), £1080 345kg Charolais (312.00), £990 325kg Charolais (304.00), £950 315kg Charolais (300.00), £910 270kg Charolais (337.00), £900 290kg Charolais (312.00); K Fox £1270 360kg Charolais (352.00); J J O’Hagan £1200 310kg Charolais (365.00), £1160 340kg Charolais (340.00), £1120 300kg Charolais (373.00); J P Canavan £990 320kg Limousin (308.00), £950 285kg Limousin (333.00), £930 300kg Limousin (312.00), £870 265kg Limousin (330.00), £850 240kg Limousin (355.00), £830 265kg Limousin (315.00); N Dallas £940 305kg Limousin (308.00); P Johnston £870 265kg Charolais (330.00), £760 220kg Simmental (342.00); K Watters £710 x 2 200kg Charolais (355.00), £700 205kg Charolais (342.00), £690 170kg Charolais (408.00), £680 180kg Charolais (380.00), £670 165kg Charolais (404.00), £650 165kg Charolais (396.00); G Hill £700 235kg Hereford (299.00) and S O’Gara £650 210kg Charolais (307.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1760 for a 295kg Charolais (593.00) presented by D Litter, £1095 355kg Charolais (307.00), £1090 375kg Charolais (291.00), £1000 320kg Charolais (313.00), £990 355kg Charolais (280.00), £990 325kg Charolais (307.00), £980 340kg Charolais (289.00), £960 305kg Charolais (314.00), £930 310kg Charolais (301.00), £840 305kg Charolais (274.00); S Fox £1210 420kg Charolais (289.00), £900 260kg Charolais (342.00); J J O’Hagan £1060 325kg Charolais (325.00), £1040 335kg Charolais (309.00), £1030 315kg Charolais (328.00), £930 275kg Charolais (340.00); P Johnston £860 295kg Charolais (291.00), £760 240kg Charolais (315.00), £760 260kg Charolais (289.00); J P Canavan £820 255kg Limousin (322.00), £760 235kg Limousin (323.00), £690 220kg Limousin (309.00) and K Watters £700 184kg Charolais (383.00), £680 170kg Charolais (395.00), £670 150kg Charolais (430.00), £670 170kg Charolais (396.00), £670 175kg Charolais (385.00), £670 180kg Charolais (366.00), £660 170kg Charolais (393.00), £650 160kg Charolais (404.00).