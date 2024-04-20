These include the farming system, breeding females in the herd and the end product for the marketplace. The Charolais breed is the first choice for top breeders, given their prolific growth rate, exceptional carcass quality and returns that top the marketplace week on week.

The winners of the 2023 NI Charolais Suckler Herd Competition were Co Tyrone farmers Noel, Richard & Thomas McIlwaine. The McIlwaine’s run an 80-cow herd of Simmental cross Limousin cows which are calved indoors on straw bedding.

Cows are calved both in Autumn and early Spring, approximately 40% calving in Autumn and 60% in Spring. Cows are calved down on straw bedding and then the cows and calves are moved onto slats with rubber mats.

There is a calf creep area for the calves to lie back into. Replacement heifers are bought in and calved down at 29 months. Cows and calves are grazed and regularly moved between paddocks which ensures a fresh supply of grass is always ahead of the cows. Calves are creep fed two months prior to being sold.

Judge, Brian McAllister, commented on how the McIlwaine’s had consistent Charolais calves along with a good type of cow which results in a top-quality weanling. The NI Charolais Club would like to take this opportunity to thank Brian McAllister for judging the 2023 Suckler Herds Competition.

All calves on the farm are sold as weanlings. Weanlings are sold at approximately 8-10 months of age. The average weight of calves at sale is between 380-420kgs. The McIlwaine’s averaged £1420 for bull calves and £1310 for heifer calves in 2023. The McIlwaine’s commented on how the Charolais is continually the best seller and always weighs well for their age. Calves are sold at local saleyards where they have repeat customers returning year on year to purchase their quality weanlings. The McIlwaine’s commented on how ‘the Charolais breed will always perform well.’

The McIlwaine’s bull is a Killadeas bred bull and was purchased at the NI Charolais Club Spring Show and Sale in March 2022. Reserve Intermediate Champion Killadeas Raymond came from the well-established herd of S & D Bothwell of Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh.

Raymond’s sire is the 11,000gns Battleford Laser, former Intermediate Champion at Stirling in 2017. His dam is Killadeas Lisa, a daughter of Gwenog Braveheart. The McIlwaine’s remarked on how calves are born with little issue and the calves continue to grow and thrive all the way until they are sold. They also commented that the Charolais is the only breed that can produce growth rates to suit selling calves as weanlings, with weight for age. Furthermore, they are an all-rounder, suiting any suckler to weanling or suckler to beef system.

The NI Charolais Club would once again like to congratulate Noel, Richard and Thomas McIlwaine on their success in the suckler herd competition and for allowing the club to visit and showcase their farm. A special thanks must also go to Bo Davidson for taking photos at the McIlwaine’s farm.

The NI Charolais Club will be running their Suckler Herds Competition again this year with entries opening in the Summer. All suckler farmers using a Charolais bull are encouraged to enter.

The NI Charolais Club is holding its Spring Spectacular show and sale on Friday, 26th April at Swatragh Livestock Market. The show has been generously sponsored by Moore Concrete. The show will begin at 4pm followed by the sale commencing at 7pm. A quality entry of 35 bulls and 8 females will be on display. Online bidding will be available through Marteye, please ensure you register to bid with Swatragh Mart prior to the sale by contacting the office.

Catalogues are available on the British Charolais website www.charolais.co.uk.

NICC Chairman, Aaron Quigley, congratulates the McIlwaine's on winning the NICC Suckler Herds Competition of 2023. Photo: Bo Davidson

Charolais calves on the McIlwaine's farm are bred from Killadeas Raymond who was purchased at a NICC Club Sale Photo: Bo Davidson

NICC Chairman, Aaron Quigley, visiting Noel & Richard McIlwaine's farm in Plumbridge, Co Tyrone. Photo: Bo Davidson