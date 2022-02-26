Charolais to the fore on Derrynoose Farm

With this comes a huge range of factors that must be considered. These include the farming system, breeding females in the herd and the end product for the marketplace.

The Charolais breed is the first choice for top breeders, given their prolific growth rate, exceptional carcass quality and returns that top the marketplace week on week.

The winners of the 2021 NI Charolais Suckler Herd Competition were Co. Armagh farmers Gerard and Pearse McGinnity, from Derrynoose.

Gerard and Pearse run 50 Limousin cross Charolais cows which are calved indoors operating a straw bedded calf creep area. Cows are calved from November to the end of March.

Replacement heifers are bought in and calved at three years old. Cows and calves are grazed on a paddock grazing platform which ensures a fresh supply of grass is always ahead of the cows. Calves are creep fed no more than 2kg/day - ‘little and often’ up until they are sold.

A major emphasis is put on producing quality weanling calves, this is done through carefully selected cows combined with the use of a top Charolais bull to achieve optimum output. The farm business aims to have top quality weanling calves ready for Autumn suckler sales.

Pearse regularly weighs the calves to ensure bull calves are coming to the market at 370kg and heifer calves 400kg. McGinnity’s quality calves are sold through Markethill Livestock Mart where they achieve excellent prices for their stock - 22 bull calves were sold last year averaging £1090.

Calves currently on the ground are bred out of Montgomery Lonto and his dam is by Dingle Hofmeister. The McGinnity’s purchased their bull at a NI Charolais club sale held in Dungannon in 2017. Pearse highlighted the quality of the calves, how they are born with little issue and when they hit the ground they continue to grow and thrive all the way through to weaning.

The NI Charolais Club would once again like to congratulate Gerard and Pearse McGinnity on their success in the suckler herd competition and for allowing members to visit and showcase their farm. The club visited the McGinnity’s farm along with Peter Mackle from Natural Nutrition, the sponsor for the Spring Spectacular sale in March.

Peter remarked on the quality of calves on display and how “any farmer would be happy with calves like that on the ground”.

The NI Charolais Club is holding its Spring Spectacular show and sale on Friday, 4th March at Clogher Livestock Market.

The show, which has been generously sponsored by Natural Nutrition, will begin at 4pm followed by the sale commencing at 7pm.

A quality entry of 55 bulls and five females will be on display.

Online bidding will be available through MartBids, please ensure you register to bid with Clogher Mart prior to the sale by contacting the office.