The Foster farm, home of the prize-winning Springhill Charollais flock hosted the annual Charollais sheep open night on Saturday 15 June.

This event generated huge interest with sheep farmers travelling from across NI and ROI, visiting to view the exceptional sheep on display.

Last year Graham invested heavily in a new stock ram buying Boyo Bravemansgame, paying 24,000gns for him at the Worcester Premier sale in June ’23.

This was the first opportunity for many to view the progeny and they didn’t disappoint.

Springhill Casino Royale sold for 10000 guineas at Carlisle supreme Charollais sale. (Pic: Agri Images)

Visitors commented on how the ram has imprinted his stamp on the flock with the lambs showing great carcase traits and tight skins.

Graham entered 10 ram lambs for the Charollais Supreme Sale on 29 June.

These didn’t disappoint and sold to a top price of 10,000 guineas, averaging 4370guineas each.

At the open night Derek Fenton kindly provided a trimming demonstration for younger breeders and there was a stock judging event.

Pictured at the open night. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

A well supported charity auction was conducted by Richard Beattie in aid of Air Ambulance.

The NI Charollais Club are looking forward to their Premier Sale on Monday 29 July at Dungannon Mart with a good selection of pedigree males and females entered.

Dungannon Premier Sale

The NI Charollais Sheep Society are looking forward to their annual Premier Sale on Monday 29 July at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Open night. (Pic: NI Charollais Club)

Entries include a couple of stock rams, seven shearling rams, 125 ram lambs and 27 ewe lambs.

Judging will commence around 9.30am and the sale will get underway at midday.

This sale offers pedigree breeders and commercial farmers the chance to purchase top quality Charollais males and females to improve their flock.

Charollais lambs are renowned for being easy lambing and fast to suckle after birth.

With good daily liveweight gains and excellent carcase confirmation, using Charollais rams can boost flock profitability.