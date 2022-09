Charollais rams selling to £380 at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 420p to 450p per kilo for 24k at £108 each from a Tandragee farmer followed by 449p for 32 lambs 24.5k at £110 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold to a top of 496p per kilo for 22k at £109 each.

Main demand from 440p to 460p for 20.1k at £92.50 for a Banbridge farmer followed by 458p for 22.5k at £103 for a Loughgall producer.

Another large entry of stores maintained a very firm demand. Light Stores from 480p to 539p for 13k at £70 each from a Markethill farmer followed by 531p for 16.2k at £86 each from a Mayobridge producer.

Stronger stores sold to 524p for 17k at £89 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by 503p for 17.5k at £88 each from a Rostrevor producer.

The 240 cull ewes generally lacked quality. Main demand from £80 to £111 each.

Plainer ewes from £40 to £70 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to a top of £400 for a Charollais followed by £380 and £360 for Charollais.

Several more rams sold from £220 to £360 each.

Ewe hoggets sold to a top of £220 paid twice for six ewe hoggets from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £185 for a Co Tyrone farmer.

Main demand for good quality pens from £140 to £175 each.

Plainer ewes from £120 to £135 each.

Heavy lambs

Tandragee farmer : 24k £108 450p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.5k £110 449p : Glenanne producer : 24.3k £107 440p : Warrenpoint seller : 24.6k £106.50 433p : Pomeroy farmer : 25.3k £109 431p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 27.2k £117 430p : Silverbridge seller : 25k £107 428p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.4k £104 426p.

Middleweight lambs

Portadown producer : 22k £109 496p : Banbridge producer : 20.1k £92.50 460p : Loughgall producer : 22.5k £103 458p : Hilltown farmer : 23k £105 457p : Hilltown producer : 20.5k £93.50 456p : Banbridge farmer : 21.3k £96.50 453p : Rathfriland seller : 21k £95 452p and Kilcoo farmer : 23k £104 452p.

Light stores

Markethill farmer : 13k £70 539p : Mayobridge farmer : 16.2k £86 531p : Poyntzpass seller : 11.5k £61 530p : Dungannon producer : 14k £74 529p : Banbridge producer : 16.1k £85 528p : Keady seller : 13.9k £73 525p and Mayobridge farmer : 16.5k £86 521p.

Strong stores