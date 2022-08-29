Chatham Herd best of the Blues

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the club annual barbecue and charity auction the Chatham Herd of Jack and Anne Morrison, Armoy was revealed as champion herd in a competition attracting a strong field of entries, some with a UK wide reputation.

The Morrison family were equally delighted to gain the best bull award with their eye catching Auchenlay Orion. Founded back in 1987 the Chatham Herd is one of the best known in the British Isles and was previously NI Herd of the Year in 2017.

The reserve champion herd prize went to the Breezehill Herd of Isaac Ward, Crumlin, Co Antrim. A previous winner at numerous shows and competitions.

Judge of the NI Blue Herd competition Graham Brindley, left, presents the impressive Robert Johnston Trophy for the champion herd to club chairman Oliver McCann, who received it on behalf of the Morrison Family. Owners of the nationally respected Chatham Herd at Armoy

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall results in the Mason’s Animal Feeds sponsored event were;

Calf

1. Halfway Ronaldo, Mitchell Family, Banbridge, Co Down.

2. Robert and John Arrell, Artlone Star, Antrim, Co Antrim

NI Blue herd of the year judge Graham Brindley, right, with a delighted Isaac Ward of Crumlin, Co Antrim, whose Breezehill Herd was reserve champion herd

3. Sam Robinson, Killinchy Woods Rocco, Killinchy, Co Down

Heifer

1. Ivan and Corrina Gordon, Springback Roxy, Kilkeel, Co Down

2. James and Sam Martin, Springhill Razze Dazzle, Newtownards, Co Down

Enjoying the NI Blue Cattle Club barbecue were, standing, from left, Graham Brindley who judged the British Blue NI Herd of the Year competition sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds, with John Killen and club chairman Oliver McCann. Equally excited at an event that drew many young supporters of the ultimate beef terminal sire breed were the McCann children Thomas, Rita and cousin Jimmy

3. The Ervine Family, Knockagh Pinky, Knockagh, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim

Cow

1. James and Sam Martin, Springhill Natural, Newtownards

2. Jim, Laura and Stephen Ervine, Knockagh Heide, Newtownabbey

3. Thomas, Jane and Heather Martin, Saltwater OO-LA-LA, Newtownards.

Bull

1. Jack and Anne Morrison, Auchenlay Orion, Armoy

2. Paul Elwood, Bethel Pablo, Crossgar, Co Down.

3. Jim Sloan, Ballygrange Ronnie, Kilkeel.

Following the announcement of the Mason’s Herd Competition results it was confirmed that profits from this successful Club barbecue and charity auction in Ballynahinch go to the Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast City Hospital.