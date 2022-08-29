Chatham Herd best of the Blues
Graham Brindley, British Blue Cattle Society chairman, was the much respected judge of the NI Club Herd Competition sponsored by Mason’s Feed Feeds.
At the club annual barbecue and charity auction the Chatham Herd of Jack and Anne Morrison, Armoy was revealed as champion herd in a competition attracting a strong field of entries, some with a UK wide reputation.
The Morrison family were equally delighted to gain the best bull award with their eye catching Auchenlay Orion. Founded back in 1987 the Chatham Herd is one of the best known in the British Isles and was previously NI Herd of the Year in 2017.
The reserve champion herd prize went to the Breezehill Herd of Isaac Ward, Crumlin, Co Antrim. A previous winner at numerous shows and competitions.
The overall results in the Mason’s Animal Feeds sponsored event were;
Calf
1. Halfway Ronaldo, Mitchell Family, Banbridge, Co Down.
2. Robert and John Arrell, Artlone Star, Antrim, Co Antrim
3. Sam Robinson, Killinchy Woods Rocco, Killinchy, Co Down
Heifer
1. Ivan and Corrina Gordon, Springback Roxy, Kilkeel, Co Down
2. James and Sam Martin, Springhill Razze Dazzle, Newtownards, Co Down
3. The Ervine Family, Knockagh Pinky, Knockagh, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim
Cow
1. James and Sam Martin, Springhill Natural, Newtownards
2. Jim, Laura and Stephen Ervine, Knockagh Heide, Newtownabbey
3. Thomas, Jane and Heather Martin, Saltwater OO-LA-LA, Newtownards.
Bull
1. Jack and Anne Morrison, Auchenlay Orion, Armoy
2. Paul Elwood, Bethel Pablo, Crossgar, Co Down.
3. Jim Sloan, Ballygrange Ronnie, Kilkeel.
Following the announcement of the Mason’s Herd Competition results it was confirmed that profits from this successful Club barbecue and charity auction in Ballynahinch go to the Friends of the Cancer Centre in Belfast City Hospital.
The next British Blue Cattle event in NI is the show and sale on Friday, October 21 in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart. Followed on Saturday, November 26 by the Annual Calf Show at the same central venue.