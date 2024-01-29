Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dromona took to the streets of Belfast alongside Cool FM Presenter, Pete Snodden, to treat passers-by to a melting-ly good, cheesy toastie, made with the No.1 choice of cheddar – Dromona, of course!

Crowds gathered in Belfast City Centre, not only to tuck into a freshly made toastie but to feast their eyes on the bespoke ‘Smelter’ bus shelter – an eye-catching bus stop with a built-in sensory device that wafted the delicious aroma of toasted bread through the air.

For over 60 years, award-winning Dromona Cheddar has been made locally in Cookstown, using only the freshest Northern Irish milk from grass-fed cows. So, it’s no surprise Dromona tops the taste-test polls, having been officially voted the number one choice of cheddar during an independent survey, conducted by the Ulster University.

Crowds gathered in Belfast City Centre, not only to tuck into a freshly made toastie but to feast their eyes on the bespoke ‘Smelter’ bus shelter. (Pic supplied by Morrow Communications)

Taste-testers blind-tasted Dromona cheese against two leading competitors, with two out of three people preferring the taste of Dromona Cheddar – a ‘grate’ success!

Cheese lovers across Northern Ireland have been commenting on why they voted Dromona their number one choice:

“I am converted, Dromona’s Cheddar Cheese tastes delicious and is even better when melted in a cheese toastie”.

“My favourite Dromona cheese is the Mild Cheddar Cheese, I love the creamy texture as it melts in your mouth’’.

During January and February, the Dromona Toastie van will be setting off on its ‘toastie travels’. (Pic supplied by Morrow Communications)

Claire Hale, Dromona, commented: “We are delighted to launch the ‘Get Toastie with Dromona’ campaign to give our consumers the opportunity to try our award-winning cheese and find out what makes it the number one choice!

“During January and February, our Dromona Toastie van will be setting off on its ‘toastie travels’, as it visits shopping centres across Northern Ireland, encouraging shoppers to ‘give into the mmmelt’ and enjoy the taste of a Dromona toastie on us!”