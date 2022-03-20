Cheese boards aren’t just for Christmas - you can embrace them any time!

Shops dedicated to selling this treasure of dairy seemed to come and go but there has been a see change in our desire to source from a dedicated emporium.

Mini Maegden was a grilled cheese sandwich phenomenon located in a caravan in a field beside the Giant’s Causeway. For years people would travel for miles to queue for at least an hour to buy great cheese toasted between sourdough bread. They shut up the van for the last time in September but thankfully have set up in nearby Bushmills. They still do the sublime sandwiches but they’re now cheesemongers too.

We tend to think of cheese boards as a festive thing but really we ought to embrace them more into our everyday life. We have many great cheesemakers in Northern Ireland now who deserve our support. Taking milk and making it into something special is a real art. No two batches of milk are the same and atmosphere, the season and many other extraneous things can have an impact on the finished product. No one goes into cheesemaking to become a millionaire - it’s a passion and labour of love. Over the years I’ve been lucky to meet many cheesemakers and they all have a shared desire for people to eat more good cheese. You can buy Cheddar made in a big dairy and it will be totally acceptable. But compare it to something that’s been cared for, aged properly and cherished and you’ll understand the difference. It may cost more but what price skill, attention to detail and passion?

For me the perfect cheeseboard needn’t have an abundant selection. A blue, a hard cheese and a soft Brie type should suffice. Classically you’d serve some grapes, crackers and celery sticks on the side but I’ve included a few recipes here to pep up your board.

Cheese and nuts are the perfect combination and here I’ve included a recipe for spiced walnuts. Feel free to substitute other nuts. Delicious with soft cheese or creamy feta style ones. Rather than have celery sticks on the board why not pickle them instead. The sharpness cuts through the rich cheese. The last recipe is for a blue cheese dip but feel free to use a combination of any leftovers. It’s served with Parmesan crisps and some hot buttered radish. Cheese and crisps but not as you know it.