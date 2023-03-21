A night with Paula McIntyre cooking Hampshire Down lamb will be held in Dromore Cathedral Hall, County Down, on Friday 21 April.

The evening will get underway with a butchery demonstration by Warwick’s Butchers from the Holywood Road, Belfast, followed by the cookery demonstration by Paula.

Tea and coffee will be available on arrival and there will also be spot prizes on the night.

Pictured launching the event at Dromore Cathedral Hall are Peter Branker (Air Ambulance Northern Ireland), Trevor Todd (Hampshire Down Lamb Group lead) and Vicky McFadden (NI Hampshire Down Breeders' Association secretary).

Commenting ahead of the special evening, secretary, Vicky McFadden, said: “We are really excited about this event and for people to taste the unique flavour of Hampshire Down lamb.

"We are very honoured to be able to donate money towards the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland to help with the great work they do in the community.”

The Air Ambulance works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region.

Each day costs in the region of £5,500, and £2m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational. They rely entirely on support from the public and local businesses.

Tickets for this event are priced at £20 and are available from club secretary, Vicky McFadden, on Mob. 07897 803422.

Proceeds from the event will go to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Hampshire Down NI.

The event begins at 7pm in the Cathedral Hall, 30 Church Street, Dromore, BT25 1AA.

