The sale, held on Monday 7 November in Cambridge, saw around 2,000 lots go under the hammer, of which 50 per cent were sold overseas. Machinery was sold to over 20 different countries with purchasers on site and bidding online from across Europe and Northern Africa. Sales were made to buyers from Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, Kenya, Ireland, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, France, Spain, Netherlands, Lithuania, Denmark, Austria, Greece, Portugal, Estonia.

This was Cheffins’ most successful sale since February, which grossed £3.8 million.

Joe Page, Director at Cheffins Machinery Sales, commented: “The export market has come back in full force this autumn, as buyers look to make the most of the weakening pound. Trade was strong across all areas of the sale, with direct from farm machinery in particular making premium prices.

“As hunting down machinery throughout the continent is time-consuming, many of our overseas buyers were heading to Cheffins as a one stop shop for machinery and tractors, with many buying multiple lots to take back to Europe. Cheffins is one of the only auctioneers to offer full washdown and certification services, giving buyers greater confidence to ship items overseas,” Joe added.

Straight from farm machinery, especially tractors, were consistently sought after at the November machinery sale, with highlights including a direct-from-farm, 2011 John Deere 7930 with just over 4200 hours on the clock, which was sold to Canada and achieved over £62,000. Similarly, a 2012 John Deere 6330 which came direct from farm caused quite a stir in the field before eventually reaching £28,500. Meanwhile, a 2019 Claas 830 sold to a Dutch buyer for £57,000.

Joe continued: “We have taken great care to match up customers’ requirements and saw a strong trade for Claas tractors to Eastern Europe, and John Deere examples heading to Spain and Portugal, for instance.

"Supply chain issues continue to be the main driver for growing prices for quality second-hand machinery, as backlogs and long lead times have delayed trade ins for farmers and caused stock levels to take a nosedive. This has led to greater competition in the market and ensured that all quality ex-farm kit is quickly snapped up at auction by either the export market, or domestic farmers and contractors,” Joe concluded.

Prices were also strong in the plant and implements sections of the sale, with highlights including a 2019 JCB 3CX backhoe loader which achieved over £50,000 and was sold to Ireland, whilst a 2016 Mercedes Actros 3240 lorry achieved £35,000 and was sold to a domestic buyer. Amongst the dumpers, a pair of 2008 Neuson 6001s, with only 1200 hours on the clock, sold for over £12,000 apiece.

The next sale will take place on Monday 5 December at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB6 2QT.

To view the calendar for the monthly, on site and vintage sales, please visit: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm

2011 John Deere 7930 with just over 4200 hours on the clock, which was sold to Canada and achieved over £62,000.