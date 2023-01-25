The sale is set to be one of the largest on-farm sales in 2023, with over 150 high value lots.

The sale will include 14 tractors, six forage harvesters, three self-propelled mowers, two loading shovels, grassland machinery and implements.

Advertisement

Highlights include a 2020 John Deere 6215R with an estimate of £115,000, a 2020 John Deere 6155R with an estimate of £95,000 and a 2020 Fendt 720 with an estimate of £90,000. Other key lots include a 2011 Class 960 Jaguar with an estimate of £80,000, a 2011 Claas 940 with an estimate of £70,000 and a 2021 Krone Big M 450 self-propelled mower with an estimate of £235,000, whilst a 2021 JCB 419S loading shovel is set to sell for £130,000.

Cheffins will host a major machinery auction on behalf of Wilson Farming Ltd

Oliver Godfrey, Director and Head of the Machinery and Auction Division at Cheffins, said: “This mammoth sale is set to be the biggest of 2023. It includes stacks of well-maintained machinery and is all part of Wilson Farming Limited’s comprehensive fleet renewal policy. This presents an unrivalled opportunity for buyers to pick up modern farm machinery in an instant, negating the long lead times for new stock which has hampered progress for many farmers and dealers for the past two years.”

Wilson Farming Ltd is a multi-award-winning business, which was established in 1970. The family-run agricultural contracting and hire company has over 40 years’ experience in the field, and offers the latest in equipment and technology, as well as having a stock of spare parts and an effective repair service

Advertisement

Ian Wilson, of Wilson Farming Ltd, commented: “The auction is part of our extensive equipment replacement program for 2023, and we are pleased to instruct Cheffins to undertake our equipment sale following on from the very successful auction which they organised for us back in 2011. We know we can depend on their expertise and professional approach to achieve the highest value for our quality used machines in today’s demanding market.

“At Wilson Farming Ltd we offer a full line of agricultural contracting along with the nationwide hire of tractors, loading shovels and grass and maize harvesting equipment. We are delighted to continue supplying agricultural services using the latest machinery to both our hire and contracting customers for many years to come.”

Advertisement

This presents an unrivalled opportunity for buyers to pick up modern farm machinery in an instant

Oliver Godfrey added: “The market for the best in class of second-hand machinery continues to go from strength to strength, as long lead times for new kit, coupled with a lack of stock within the market drives prices. We have also seen that the export market has come back in full force, both at on site sales and our monthly machinery sale hosted at Cheffins, as buyers look to make the most of the weakening pound and become increasingly savvy at navigating export regulations post-Brexit.”

Advertisement

The sale will take place on Thursday 16 February with a viewing day on Wednesday 15 February at Huntleys, Samlesbury, Lancashire, PR5 0UN.

To view the catalogue and login to bid, visit https://www.cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm

Advertisement