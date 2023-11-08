Cheffins to host major auction on behalf of nationwide machinery hire business

East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, will host a major machinery auction on behalf of Staines Hire Ltd, the nationwide hire company, on Wednesday 15th November at the Bicester Heritage site, Oxfordshire.

Totalling over 119 lots, the sale will include 20 John Deere and JCB tractors, 18 fuel bowsers, 30 tankers, flatbed trailers, HV tractor units and various other machinery.

Based in Torrington, Devon, Staines Hire Ltd was established in 1992 by Eddie Staines and has grown steadily to become one of the most reliable agricultural and trailer manufacturers in the United Kingdom, as well as a major agricultural and plant machinery hire business. Staines Hire has been involved in some of the largest infrastructure projects across the UK to date, including Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station and HS2.

Geoff Wyatt, plant hire manager at Staines Hire Ltd, said: “Having been one of the predominant hire companies involved in the build of HS2, the machinery which will be offered at the Cheffins sale is now surplus to our requirements following the cutbacks from the government across all sections of the line.

“As a result, many of these machines have barely been used and we are now looking to focus the business on the Southwest of England, which is our home territory, from our locations in Torrington, Devon and Bridgwater in Somerset. Staines Hire Ltd continues to be a fast-growth company, offering a reliable source of operated and self-drive machinery for contractors throughout both the construction and agricultural industries.”

Oliver Godfrey, director and head of the machinery and auction division at Cheffins remarked: “Staines Hire has grown rapidly over recent years, servicing some of the largest government-backed projects across the UK. As part of a change in policy, it is taking the opportunity to hold this auction to clear some of its excess stock.

“Many of the machines on offer are built to industrial specification, have only been used for a handful of hours and are available in nearly new condition. This is set to be a significant sale for both the construction and agricultural industries, and we expect some strong prices throughout all of the sections.

“We have decided to host the sale at the Bicester Heritage site, which makes a fantastic location for an auction, and we look forward to welcoming buyers both in person and online for this important sale.”

Highlights include a 2022 John Deere 6215R tractor, a 2020 John Deere 6155R tractor and a 2022 John Deere 6155M tractor with only 111 hours, as well as a 2020 JCB Fastrac 4220. In addition, there is a 2023 Super-Bowser, a 2012 22 ft flatbed Staines trailer, as well as flails, salt spreaders, mowers, containers and more.

Oliver Godfrey from Cheffins continued: “Recent sales on behalf of contractors and dealers, as well as farmers, have shown that the second-hand machinery market continues to pull punches with prices consistently rising for good quality and well-maintained machinery.

“While the logjam for new equipment appears to be easing, many buyers have continued to head to auction to get better value for money than buying new.

“The export market has also returned with full force over the past 12 months, with sales worldwide from both our monthly machinery sales hosted at Sutton and at on-site sales hosted throughout the country.”

The sale will take place on Wednesday 15th November at Bicester Heritage, OX26 5HA.