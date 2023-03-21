Totalling over 300 lots, the sale will include an enormous 55 tractors, 10 combine harvesters, 14 telescopic loaders, 10 UTVs, five forage harvesters and an extensive range of grassland machinery, cultivation equipment and trailers.

Ripon Farm Services, which was established in 1982, supplies agricultural machinery, equipment and support throughout Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Oliver Godfrey, Director and Head of the Machinery and Auction Division at Cheffins, commented: “Ripon Farm Services has grown rapidly over the past four years and the growth in the services and products it provides to its customers is expected to continue. As part of its growth strategy and continued investment in the business, RFS is taking the opportunity to hold this auction to clear some of its excess stock. This is set to be a major sale, with some high prices expected throughout all of the sections.”

Ripon Farm Services. Picture: Gerard Binks

Highlights include late registered John Deere tractors, combines, forage harvesters and a comprehensive range of cultivation and grassland machinery.

Richard Gravill, Group Used Equipment Manager at Ripon Farm Services, added: “Our business has had three very successful years and has sold a large amount of equipment across the group, on average we trade in two machines to one sale.

“We have appointed Cheffins to conduct the auction on our behalf as the company has a vast client base both in the UK and globally. We have a great relationship with Cheffins and regularly use their services at their monthly auctions. There will be over 400 lots of a vast variety and age, and hopefully there will be a piece of equipment on offer that suits most client’s needs. We are looking forward to the 30th of March and hope for a successful day.”

The sale will take place on Thursday 30 March at Ripon Racecourse, HG4 1UG.

For a full preview of the sale, head to the Cheffins podcast, Auction Torque, which is hosted on Spotify and can be listened to here: https://open.spotify.com/show/46ZxlidVGpMaaDoZnKmDlE?si=c0a360c06abc409f&nd=1

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk or call Cheffins auctioneers on Tel. 01353 777767.

