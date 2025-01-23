Cheffins to host timed online auction of vintage tractors, classic cars and memorabilia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cheffins will host a timed online auction of vintage tractors, pre-war and classic cars, commercial vehicles and various memorabilia as part of the estate of Mr Rodney Thompson, a well-known collector and enthusiast from Carnforth, Lancashire.

Taking place from 18-27 February via the Cheffins website, the sale will include over 180 lots and feature over 30 vintage and classic tractors and cars.

Highlights among the early cars include a 1928 Vauxhall R-Type 20-60 which has an estimate of £12,000 and £15,000 and a 1933 Vauxhall ASX Light Six Stratford which is set to sell for £12,000 to £15,000, alongside a 1937 Singer Bantam van which could achieve between £5,000 and £7,000.

Among the tractors, a David Brown 50D tractor has an estimate of £22,000 - £25,000; a rare David Brown DB4 crawler fitted with Bray front dozer, dating from 1941 is set to achieve between £5,000 and £7,000 and a 1942 Marshall Model M tractor, has an estimate of £15,000 - £18,000.

Tom Godsmark, Director at East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, commented: “Rodney Thompson was a well-known restorer of classic and vintage vehicles, and this sale is a testament to some of the fantastic restoration projects he undertook during his many years of collecting.

“Having been in the motor industry all his life, during his later years, his passion became more focused on collecting and he amassed quite the eclectic mix over the course of over 40 years.

“The collection is being sold on behalf of the family and sees some very original examples, including a number of rare David Brown tractors, a particular favourite of Rodney’s, as they were some of the first tractors which were used on the family farm in Carnforth.

“Rodney Thompson was a well-known figure in the vintage tractor fraternity, and we expect this sale will draw a number of enthusiasts, as well as local buyers based in the Lancashire area.”

The sale will take place from Tuesday 18 February until Thursday 27 February, with a viewing day at the family farm in Carnforth on Thursday 20 February.

To view the catalogue, visit: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/machinery-vintage-auctions.htm

For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.