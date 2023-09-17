Cherryvalley Shorthorns enjoy red hot returns topping at 8500 guineas
This online sale really was a golden opportunity to tap into top breeding female lines within this award winning herd, and the online portal marteye reported a large number of registered bidders.
Prices were led by the much admired Cherryvalley Sharon who sold for the lead call of 8500 guineas.
This beautiful in calf roan heifer has featured well on this season's show circuit, and now joins new breeder Clive Richardson, Portadown. She is out of Bushypark Beauty, and is due in the spring to Creaga Malibu.
Chasing this at 6700 guineas was a flashy red in calf heifer now travelling to Cornwall with Jo Smith. Out of the exceptional brood cow Fearn Petal Delia, this heifer carries to Creaga Logic.
The entire offering of heifers, bulls and a choice cow and calf outfit met with spirited bidding.
Cherryvalley Suzie realised 4700 guineas and was acquired by Tiarnan Diamond, Antrim. This smart daughter of Creaga Logic sold in calf to the herds stock bull Creaga Malibu.
Maiden heifers reached 4100 guineas paid for the first lot to go under the hammer Cherryvalley Tremendous. This beauty was snapped up by the Dowd Family, Galway for their Creaga herd.
The Cherryvalley farm were delighted to welcome many visitors to view the stock ahead of the online sale, and Mervyn Robinson would like to thank all those who attended, purchased or bid for stock.
Sale averages:
Maiden heifers – £2733
In-calf heifers – £5850
Cow and calf – £4100
Young bulls – £3000
Auctioneers: Ballymena Livestock Mart via Marteye