Cherryvalley Shorthorns reach record heights of £13,300
There had been huge pre-sale interest with crowds flocking to the viewing day to get a closer look at this award winning herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Crumlin.
Cherryvalley Thriving was tipped to be a favourite by many with fierce competition as bidding continued over the three days.
Sired by Creaga Malibu, this two year old heifer is out of one of the top cows at Cherryvalley; Fearne Hopscotch Monique EX94. Coming out on top at £13,300 was Alfie Shaw, Glebefarm Livestock, Dungannon.
Speaking after the bidding was completed Alfie commented “We are delighted to have secured this beauty of a heifer to introduce a new female line into our herd. Her dam is a powerhouse of a cow, and we are excited to see how she calves down to Meonside Randango”.
Selling at £6500 was the much admired “Cherryvalley Sharon” snapped up by Clive Richardson, Portadown. The sire this time was the herds senior stock bull Creaga Logic, and bred from a Bushypark dam.
She carries in calf to Creaga Malibu, and is due in March. Next up at £5000 was the flashy roan maiden heifer “Cherryvalley Waterfall” selling to County Armagh based breeder JMW Farms. This Creaga Logic daughter has a proven track record on the show circuit, and is one to watch for in the future.
The cattle were a credit to cattle manager Mervyn Robinson, who has excelled in recent years with 2024 being a highlight so far with an incredible success at this years Balmoral Show, and now being the mastermind behind their production sale
The entire catalogue met with spirited bidding online, returning an average of, four in-calf heifers £6800, five maiden heifers £3040, two bulls £2650.
Auctioneers: Ballymena Livestock Mart and H&H, Carlisle.