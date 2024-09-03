Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Records were smashed over the weekend at the online Cherryvalley Production Sale of Beef Shorthorn Cattle conducted in a joint partnership by Ballymena Livestock Mart and H&H.

There had been huge pre-sale interest with crowds flocking to the viewing day to get a closer look at this award winning herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald, Crumlin.

Cherryvalley Thriving was tipped to be a favourite by many with fierce competition as bidding continued over the three days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sired by Creaga Malibu, this two year old heifer is out of one of the top cows at Cherryvalley; Fearne Hopscotch Monique EX94. Coming out on top at £13,300 was Alfie Shaw, Glebefarm Livestock, Dungannon.

Cherryvalley Thriving topped the timed production sale at £13,300 selling to Alfie Shaw, Glebefarm Livestock, Dungannon. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Speaking after the bidding was completed Alfie commented “We are delighted to have secured this beauty of a heifer to introduce a new female line into our herd. Her dam is a powerhouse of a cow, and we are excited to see how she calves down to Meonside Randango”.

Selling at £6500 was the much admired “Cherryvalley Sharon” snapped up by Clive Richardson, Portadown. The sire this time was the herds senior stock bull Creaga Logic, and bred from a Bushypark dam.

She carries in calf to Creaga Malibu, and is due in March. Next up at £5000 was the flashy roan maiden heifer “Cherryvalley Waterfall” selling to County Armagh based breeder JMW Farms. This Creaga Logic daughter has a proven track record on the show circuit, and is one to watch for in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cattle were a credit to cattle manager Mervyn Robinson, who has excelled in recent years with 2024 being a highlight so far with an incredible success at this years Balmoral Show, and now being the mastermind behind their production sale

Clive Richardson, Portadown parted with £6500 to secure Cherryvalley Sharon. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

The entire catalogue met with spirited bidding online, returning an average of, four in-calf heifers £6800, five maiden heifers £3040, two bulls £2650.

Auctioneers: Ballymena Livestock Mart and H&H, Carlisle.