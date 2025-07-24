Chicks fledge with RSPB support after suspicious loss of parent Hen Harriers

Against the odds, five healthy Hen Harrier chicks have now successfully fledged from two nests in Northern England, following the suspected illegal killing of the male parent birds.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the nests failed at incubation stage but RSPB staff and volunteers quickly responded to the nests that had youngsters, providing periods of emergency supplementary food, under licence, to the females in a determined effort to save their chicks.

In addition to providing food, staff and volunteers ensured the nests were closely monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hind, a volunteer at Geltsdale RSPB Reserve, said: “We were incredibly hopeful that our efforts would pay off, but nothing was guaranteed. To see these birds take to the sky after weeks of tough work is fantastic but, as with all Hen Harriers in the UK, these birds face an uncertain future.”

Against the odds, five healthy Hen Harrier chicks have now successfully fledged from two nests in Northern England, following the suspected illegal killing of the male parent birds

Sadly, the disappearance of the four males fits a pattern and since 2020 a total of eight breeding males have disappeared whilst foraging away from the Geltsdale reserve. In 2023 a satellite-tagged male, known as Dagda, was found shot dead on neighbouring moorland. It is highly unusual for a male to naturally desert its nest, and the loss of a male usually has a devastating impact on their breeding success with the female abandoning their nest.

In Bowland, one of the disappearing birds was a satellite tagged individual known as Dynamo, his tag suddenly stopped transmitting with no sign of malfunction. The tag data showed that over the previous 10 days he had remained within six kilometres of the nest but often travelled off the RSPB monitored land to forage. The sudden and suspicious disappearance of satellite tagged Hen Harriers are synonymous with suspected and confirmed incidents of illegal persecution. If birds die naturally, satellite tags still transmit data and are recoverable. Despite a land search at the last point of transmission no body or tag was recovered. Dynamo is the 115th satellite tagged Hen Harrier to have suddenly disappeared in the UK since 2010.

Lancashire and Cumbria Police launched investigations, however, to date no charges have been brought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent RSPB report (Hen Harriers in the firing line) revealed that between 2020 and 2024, 102 confirmed and suspected incidents of Hen Harrier persecution were recorded in the UK, with most of these incidents taking place on or near land managed for grouse shooting. 89% of these incidents were recorded in Northern England.

To effectively prevent these crimes the RSPB is calling for greater regulation of the grouse shooting in England through the introduction of a robust licensing system. Only through this balanced and proportionate approach can a meaningful deterrent to those committing these crimes be introduced. This legislation was introduced in Scotland in 2024, under the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Act, whereby estates which are suspected of killing birds of prey may lose their licence to shoot grouse. This legislation has been well received by many within the industry in Scotland, as this legislation only penalises those who deliberately commit these crimes.

Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK: “Sadly, these four missing Hen Harriers are just the latest in a long line of identical incidents recorded over decades and demonstrates the catastrophic knock-on effect to the breeding success and recovery of this species.

‘Those killing Hen Harriers to do so with little or no fear of recrimination. Now is the time for the Westminster government to act on licensing this industry, if it is truly serious about the conservation of this amazing species.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information relating to these crimes contact police on 101 and fill in the RSPB’s online reporting form: https://www.rspb.org.uk/birds-and-wildlife/advice/wild-bird-crime-report-form/

If you wish to contact us anonymously, call the RSPB’s confidential Raptor Crime Hotline on 0300 999 0101.