Children mark COP27 with ABO Wind and a ‘green’ assembly

The school assembly was the culmination of seven weeks of work and learning and was attended by pupils’ parents and family members, so it was a great opportunity for the children to share with them everything they had learned.

With COP27 being held in Egypt, the pupils showcased their own knowledge of the environment, taking part in a green quiz. All the questions had a sustainable theme, with the students having to choose the correct answers on a range of subjects such as wind energy and solar power.

Advertisement

Mrs Pauline Davison, an experienced teacher, who facilitated the renewable energy education initiative as part of ABO Wind’s community outreach, has been helping the children learn about sustainable energy in regular visits to the school over the last seven weeks.

Children from St Patrick’s and St Joseph‘s Primary School, with class teacher Mrs Catherine Ball (back row), Pauline Davison, ABO Wind's educational and community outreach teacher and Michael Mullan, development project manager at ABO Wind (front row)

She said: “It has been my pleasure partnering with St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School in Glenullin to talk to the children and teachers about renewable energy.

“We love hearing about what the pupils are doing in school and helping them to understand the role renewable energy plays now and will play in the future.

Advertisement

“The children and school staff really bought into the programme, and it was fantastic to share those learnings with their friends at family members at the recent assembly.”

Michael Mullan, development project manager at ABO said: “At ABO Wind, we passionately believe that renewable energy will play such an important role in everyone’s future. We’re delighted to be working with and supporting local communities across Northern Ireland and it was so much fun joining the children and staff at St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s, Glenullin to hear all about what they have learned about renewable energy over the last seven weeks. We’re proud to be bringing forward projects across Northern Ireland that will help create a greener and more sustainable future for everyone.”

Advertisement

Children from St Patrick’s and St Joseph‘s Primary School, Glenullin enjoying their ‘Green’ Assembly with staff from ABO Wind

Mrs Catherine Ball, P6 teacher at St Patrick’s and St Joseph‘s Primary School said: “We have loved welcoming Mrs Davison to the school and the children have really enjoyed learning about green energy. This is something that is so important to all of us as we work together to fight the effects of climate change. With ABO Wind’s support, our pupils and staff now have a greater understanding of the importance of renewable electricity and it has been a fantastic learning experience for everyone.”

Advertisement

The educational outreach project with the school, is one of several across the UK that ABO is delivering to educate pupils about their environment.