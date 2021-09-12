Chocolate is invaluable for boosting mental health and immune systems

Heeley City Farm Cafe Food Review Chocolate Cake

Its history can be traced back to 450BC originating in what was then Mesoamerica or present day Mexico.

The word itself is derived from the Nuhuatl word “chocolatl” meaning hot water and the Aztec word “xocoatl” meaning bitter water.

The Quaker families, Cadbury and Fry were the first to introduce chocolate bars in the mix 19th century.

Nowadays we enjoy 605,000 tonnes annually in the UK. While sugar laden milk chocolate isn’t exactly nutritious, dark chocolate with a cocoa percentage of over 70% is actually good for you. The great news is that a 100g bar contains 67% of the daily recommended intake of iron, 58% of magnesium and plenty of potassium, zinc and selenium – vital for mental health and immune system boosters.

Chocolate has a deep affinity with coffee – there’s nothing better than a hot, rich coffee with a slice of quality chocolate or truffle. The first recipe uses this combination for chocolate baklava with chocolate and coffee sauce. This is a sweet Middle Eastern confection that traditionally layers filo with nuts and honey. Here chocolate and orange is added. It bakes to a lovely golden crisp and then you slice and dip into a chocolate coffee sauce.

Chocolate and oranges come together in the second recipe in a chocolate and orange roulade. A light sponge is spread with a chocolate and marmalade cream, rolled up and sliced. The sweet chocolate and slightly bitter orange are perfect together.