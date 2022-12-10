Christmas celebrations for Plough On Project

It was the first time all seven Plough On groups have had the opportunity to come together as one since the project was launched back in July 2021.

The Plough On project, which is delivered by Rural Support and funded by the National Lottery Community Fund aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older farmers through participation in rural heritage and farm-based activities and excursions and in turn improving the mental and emotional wellbeing of its participants.

Developed in recognition of the importance of older farmers to the agricultural community, and the valuable contribution they have and continue to make, the lunch provided an opportunity for the groups to come together in an informal setting over Christmas lunch and share the benefits of Plough On and the impact it has had on their lives since it started in July 2021.

Drew McConnell, Ai Services, Gemma Daly, chair of Rural Support Board, Clodagh Crowe, head of operations and strategic development, Keelin McGartland, Plough On Project co-ordinator, and Eamonn Matthews, Ai Services

Chair of the Rural Support Board, Gemma Daly who attend the lunch commented: “I am delighted to see so many of you here today enjoying the opportunity to come together and meet others who have participated in the project.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund, the Public Health Agency and Ai Services whose combined generosity allows Rural Support to deliver the project and events like these.

“I would particularly like to thank our group leaders and volunteers whose contribution in leading and facilitating the groups is very much valued.”

Rural Support are currently inviting participants from the following areas to register interest in new groups which will commence in spring 2023: Corkey (between Ballymena and Ballycastle), Ballymacbrennan (near Saintfield), Derrynoose (just outside Keady), Ederney (near Dromore, Co Tyrone), Coagh (outside Cookstown) and Glack (near Limavady).

The Kircubbin Plough On group

They are also interested in hearing from people who would like to volunteer (attend monthly meetings/trips to support group leader) or become a group leader (organising monthly meetings and trips) with these groups.

