Twelve top Northern Ireland chefs have teamed up with fanatical foodies and digital creators, The Gourmet Boys, to create a 2024 recipe calendar in aid of NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by Click Energy, the calendar features delicious recipes from well-known kitchen maestros: Paula McIntyre and Suzi Lee, Nathan Anthony (Bored of Lunch), Ian Hunter (Mourne Seafood Bar), Gemma Austin (A Peculiar Tea), Stephen Jeffers (Forestside Cookery School), Ben Arnold (Great British Menu), Paul Cunningham (Mourne Larder), Jonny Stevenson (Urban Scullery), Artur Fron (2Taps Wine Bar), James Devine (MoGhrá) and Kristen Nugent (Springboard FutureChef of the Year 2023).

The Gourmet Boys & Friends 2024 Calendar is not only a celebration of local food, but also a way to help keep children safe from abuse and neglect as all proceeds will go to NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each month features a delicious recipe, along with a stunning photo that will make your mouth water.

Group of college students collaborating on project in library. (Pic: monkeybusinessimages)

Speaking about the project, Brian and Mark of The Gourmet Boys said: “We were honoured to have been involved in the 2024 Northern Ireland Celebrity Chef calendar in aid of NSPCC NI.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to contact these talented chefs, who all said ‘yes’ immediately, and were thrilled to contribute a delicious recipe to feature each month.

“We are delighted with the final calendar, and we’re sure that it will be a great addition to any kitchen, so please buy one for all your friends and family to help support this terrific charity.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stefani Mearns, NSPCC Northern Ireland Supporter Fundraising Manager said: “We are so grateful to The Gourmet Boys for bringing together such a fantastic array of local talent in support of NSPCC NI, and we'd also like to express our thanks to Click Energy for their sponsorship.

“All the money raised from calendar sales will go to NSPCC NI to help ensure we can be there for children when they need us most.”

Andy Porter, Managing Director at Click Energy, said: “We are proud to be a part of this project and to work with such talented local chefs.

"We believe in supporting our local communities not only through their electricity supply, but also by making a positive impact through brilliant initiatives such as this calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know from previous fundraisers how extremely generous our customers are and we want to thank everyone in advance for their support to this very deserving cause.”