Christmas costs less with Membership Plus

Membership Plus is there to help Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) members with the cost of Christmas.

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

With now over 1,800 offers available, there are savings to suit everyone on your list.

You can make great savings on toys to TVs, jewellery to jumpers, bikes to beer and much more at a range of stores including but not limited to Apple, Skechers and Argento.

To view the offers that are available log in to the Membership Plus app and find great discounts near you.

Please log in to the website or app and check offer details including T&Cs before redeeming an offer.

