Christmas is nearing, now is the time to make your all important pudding

It harks back to Victorian times when families would gather together and take turns in stirring the pudding. The opening words of the Book of Common Prayer read “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord”. Christmas pudding would traditionally comprise of 13 ingredients to represent Jesus and the 12 disciples. When a family stirred they did it in an east to west direction to remember the wise men who visited Jesus in the nativity story. Coins are added to bring luck especially if you found them in your share on Christmas Day.

For many years I taught in a college and one of the benefits was access to the industrial steamer oven at Christmas to do your puddings. When making them at home they will take about six hours to cook making for a very steamy atmosphere. The recipe for Christmas pudding here is one of my late friend’s Jane McAuley. We taught together for over 20 years and she was a terrific baker. She made the puddings when we came back after Halloween giving them plenty of time to mature. If you’re making your puddings tomorrow make a wish when you’re giving them a stir. I’ll have a wee toot in Jane’s honour and toast an absent friend.

