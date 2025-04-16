City of Derry Jazz Festival announces EY sponsorship

Launching the EY Jazz Lounge are Aoife Warren, EY UKI Consulting Partner, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, and St Columb’s Hall Project Director Anne Marie Gallagher.

ST Columb’s Hall will play host to an international medley of talent next month, with the announcement of the fabulous EY Jazz Lounge on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4.

The evenings are being supported by leading professional services company EY as part of an exciting sponsorship arrangement with Derry City and Strabane District Council, following the announcement of the company’s selection of Ebrington Plaza as the location for its new North West office.

The late-night EY Jazz Lounge will bring together some of the most renowned musicians in the world of jazz, led by local jazz legend Paul McIntyre. The line-up features Curtis Efoua Ela (France) drums, Brian Questa (USA) drums and Phil Robson (UK) guitar, as well as special guest vocalist Winne Ama.

The intimate gigs are a highlight of a packed programme of events taking place throughout the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival, which this year runs from Thursday, May 1, to Monday, May 5.

Council’s Head of Culture Aeidin McCarter said she was delighted to welcome EY on board for the festival: “The Jazz Festival is one of the city’s flagship events which is vitally important for the local business community and of course the local economy.

“So I’m delighted that EY are showing their support with this fantastic music showcase event – the perfect way to end an evening on the Jazz Trail.

“As a council we can take the lead in delivering festivals and events that will enhance the visitor experience here, but we rely very much on the support and goodwill of our local businesses to really deliver something exceptional. I look forward to working with EY as event partners and I think it’s fantastic that the company is showing its support for the city, and helping to build our profile as a vibrant and exciting visitor destination.”

Aoife Warren, EY UKI Consulting Partner, said: “EY Northern Ireland is delighted to support the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival. Following the announcement of our newest office location in Northern Ireland in Ebrington Plaza, we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Derry City and Strabane District Council to support the vibrant cultural opportunities that the fantastic City of Derry Jazz Festival brings to the region. At EY, we are proud to support the arts community and we look forward to a weekend of great live music and entertainment.”

This year’s City of Derry Jazz Festival marks 24 years of Ireland’s biggest Jazz extravaganza, and final preparations are now well underway to deliver an unsurpassable programme brimming with the very best home grown and international talent. Over 400 performances will take place over five days, with live music on every stage and street corner.

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Diageo and EY.

Tickets for the EY Jazz Lounge, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, May 3-4 at 11pm, are priced at £10 and are available to buy online at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com/tickets

For regular updates follow the City of Derry Jazz Festival on Facebook Instagram and X @derryjazzfest.