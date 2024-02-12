Clanabogan YFC start the year with a bang
It was a great way to start promoting the new theme for the year TEAM (together everyone achieves more).
From farm safety talks from local Moneymore member Joyce Allen and YFC information nights from Willie Wilson, then lead to five members heading off to participate in the public speaking competition which saw senior member Naomi McCrea getting through to Northern Ireland final.
The club then got glammed up for county dinner which saw 20 members attending.
It was a very successful night with Lucy-Jo McFarland winning member’s member along with many other cups and trophies on the night.
Halloween then came around and saw the club taking a trip to the pumpkin patch at Legcurry spooky trail.
The club got to make some new friends with Dungiven YFC for the club exchange, the clubs got to mingle with each other as we partnered up for a night of jiving.
Finally, the club had a morning of litter picking around the local area before finishing off a busy year with an al la carte night before taking a well-earned break for Christmas holidays.