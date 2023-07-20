Clandeboye and Potterswalls herds to host a two-day celebration of Jersey cattle breeding

It all kicks-off with Clandeboye Estate, located on the outskirts of Bangor in Co Down, hosting the UK Jersey Society’s annual meeting for 2023 on Monday 31 July.

Mark Logan is the farm manager at the estate and is also the current chairman of the UK Jersey Cattle Society

Advertisement

Advertisement

He commented: “Jersey cattle numbers continue to increase in Northern Ireland. I have held the position of organisation chair for the past two years.

Discussing the two-day celebration of Jersey Cattle breeding in Northern Ireland is Mark Logan, Clandeboye Estate, and Ashley Fleming, Potterswalls Jersey herd. (Image supplied by Richard Halleron).

“And it is a tremendous privilege for Clandeboye to have been selected as the venue for this year’s annual meeting.”

The event takes place on Monday 31 July, commencing at 11am.

It also represents the beginning of a two-day celebration of all that is positive about Jersey cattle breeding in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Logan again: “The AGM will conclude at around 12.30pm. Lunch will then follow in the banqueting hall at the estate.

“The afternoon events will focus on a visit to the Clandeboye yoghurt factory and a tour of the estate,

“This will also provide visitors with an opportunity to view the Clandeboye pedigree Jersey herd.”

Significantly, the decision has been taken to open up proceedings on the day from lunch time onwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have invited members of from the Jersey Association of Ireland to join us for the afternoon’s proceedings, starting with lunch,” Mark confirmed.

“And we are also opening the invitation to others with an interesting in Jersey breeding.”

Clandeboye is home to 30 elite Jersey cows and followers. The herd is currently averaging 6750L at 5.4 per cent butterfat and 3.9 per cent protein.

The following day (1 August) will see the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, hosting a visit for Jersey Society members and others with an interest in Jersey breeding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their Potterswalls herd is home to a number of the UK and Ireland’s most prestigious Jersey bloodlines. It is currently averaging 7,500L with exemplary butterfat and protein levels.