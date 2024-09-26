Bryan Boggs, General Manager, Clandeboye Estate Yogurts, and Colin Breslin, Managing Director of Buying and Services, Aldi Ireland.

ALDI Ireland has agreed a major new deal with Bangor-based Clandeboye Estate Yogurts worth more than £8.6 million. Clandeboye is a Food NI member.

The deal was announced as part of Aldi’s announcement of four new contracts with suppliers from across Ireland, worth more than €26 million.

Clandeboye has been working with Aldi for more than 10 years. This new two-year deal worth £8.6m will see the Bangor-based supplier continue to supply Aldi Ireland with granola and Greek-style craft yoghurts, as well as supplying Aldi UK stores for the first time.

The international expansion should allow the supplier to grow its sales volumes by more than 450 per cent and expand its 20-strong workforce.

Clandeboye Estate has a unique history. The late Lady Dufferin, part of the Guinness family who owned the estate, started the yogurt business in 2007 to add value to the milk from the pedigree cows which graze on the estate.

Initially, the products were sold from their own little honesty shop and St George’s Market in Belfast. Products are made using an authentic Greek-style method, which is unique in Ireland.

Announcing the new contract with Clandeboye, Colin Breslin, managing director of Buying and Services, Aldi Ireland, said: “At Aldi we are committed to supporting our Irish producers, meaning our customers can enjoy the very best products the island of Ireland has to offer, and our suppliers can reach new markets with their produce.

“We have worked with Clandeboye Estate Yogurts Dairies for almost 10 years already, and this new deal we are announcing is testament to the partnership we have built.

“The scale of this investment, worth more than £8.6 million, shows how much we value our relationship with Clandeboye. We’re delighted to be able to help them expand their offering across our UK stores, as well as across our stores in the Republic of Ireland, and are delighted this should enable them to grow their workforce.”

Bryan Boggs, general manager, Clandeboye Estate Yogurts, added: “Clandeboye’s partnership with Aldi over the years has been absolutely central to our growth, including the recent opening of a new state of the art creamery on our farm here in County Down.

“We are grateful for the loyalty Aldi show to local suppliers and hope our authentically strained products continue to add to their offering across Ireland and the UK.

“Key to us is maintaining really high quality as production grows and working with organisations like Aldi that understand this is so important.”