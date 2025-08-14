Clarke’s bold chef-led ‘loaded’ flavours capture Aldi Ireland’s attention

The Bold Chef’s new loaded tacos and fries has won business with Aldi Ireland.

AN impressive new range of locally produced ‘loaded’ fries and nachos has been developed by Clarke Millar, a successful food and drink producer in Dunmurry, under The Bold Chef, an exciting new food brand.

The new range is available in tasty chicken and beef options and, according to managing director Clarke Millar, is “portioned for two, making snack time feel like a full-on feast”.

“The Bold Chef has been created as the ultimate heat-and-eat snack brand made for the best nights in. Whether you're settling in for a movie binge, catching the big game, or entertaining, The Bold Chef serves up seriously satisfying comfort food, fast,” says Clarke.

“The Bold Chef Loaded Taco Fries with beef, golden, crispy fries piled high with tender, seasoned beef and drenched in a spicy cheese sauce – this dish brings the heat, the flavour, and the comfort all in one epic bite.

“Mexican-inspired, layered to perfection, and made for sharing (or not), The Bold Chef is designed to turn any night into a flavour-packed event,” he adds.

The products will be available in Aldi stores across Ireland from September 11 as part of the Aldi Grow Programme, supporting innovative Irish food producers. They will also be found in many independent retailers across Northern Ireland.

Clarke has a wealth of successful experience in the local food industry. He began working in the family bakery, making sausage rolls and pies under their own brands and private label.

He then gained expertise in sales and eventually moved up the ladder to commercial director where he worked with some of the leading supermarkets and convenience stores in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. Clarke Millar, the business he founded, has a portfolio of chilled fresh food brands, including Mulligan’s snacks, Millar Family Foods Sausage Rolls and chilled drinks such as Zumi fruit drinks and Millar Moo flavoured milks.