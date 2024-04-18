The third series of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some seriously daunting challenges. (Pic: Prime Video)

Fans of the hit farming show can have a sneak peek at what’s in store ahead of the new series dropping next month!

The third season of Clarkson’s Farm finds Diddly Squat facing some “seriously daunting” challenges, Prime Video has revealed.

The crops are failing in the severe hot weather, inflation has driven prices of supplies sky high, dreams for the beloved restaurant are dashed and now the farm shop also faces closure.

Jeremy Clarkson urgently needs to come up with creative new ways of making ends meet, so he hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

This triggers an avalanche of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.

Someone new arrives to Diddly Squat, which puts Kaleb's nose out of joint – as well as the returning characters all working to help Jeremy’s farming ambitions come to fruition.

Clarkson’s Farm is produced by Expectation and is executive produced by Peter Fincham and Andy Wilman.

Zoe Brewer is director of production and Peter Richardson is series producer.

Piglets, mushrooms and more mishaps – Jeremy Clarkson faces some difficult challenges with his farm this season!