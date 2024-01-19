Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper releases charity single - 'I Can't Stand Sheep'

Clarkson’s Farm star, Kaleb Cooper, has released a song with profits raised from the sales going to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

Fans of the Amazon Prime show, Clarkson’s Farm, will not be surprised by the title of the single – ‘I Can’t Stand Sheep’.

Kaleb has made his feelings towards sheep very clear throughout the show and has decided to get it all off his chest by rapping about his dislike of them in aid of the farming charity.

The RABI is an award-winning national charity providing local support to the farming community across England and Wales. Established in 1860, they have been offering guidance, financial support and practical care to farming people of all ages for generations.

RABI’s online wellbeing platform offers free, anonymous, farmer-focussed resources to adults and young farming people. These resources are available 24/7 and in addition to the farmer-focussed articles and discussion boards, users can access one-to-one counselling from BACP qualified counsellors.

In response to the results of the Big Farming Survey, RABI launched new in-person mental health counselling. The free, confidential in-person counselling is delivered by BACP accredited counsellors.

Sales of Kaleb’s single will go towards the vital work of the charity across rural communities in England and Wales.