Clarkson’s new book chronicles highs and lows on Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's new book, Diddly Squat: A Year on the Farm, will be released this month.

The book is available to pre-order now from all the usual retailers and will be released on 11 November.

It is described as a “fascinating” and “hilarious” behind-the-scenes look at life on Diddly Squat farm.

The book tells the story of Jeremy Clarkson and his attempts at giving farming a go himself – ‘how hard can it be?’ - after he acquires the idyllic farm in the Cotswolds.

Best known for his exploits in cars, Clarkson soon discovers just how difficult it is to be a farmer and the many challenges the industry is faced with daily.

However, there is plenty of help at hand and well-known names from the popular TV series get a starring role in the book too – Kaleb, Lisa, ‘Cheerful Charlie’ and not forgetting Gerald!

Clarkson has really embraced farming and has been championing British agriculture along the way.

Indeed, he has picked up awards recently for his efforts and is looking forward to opening the gates of Diddly Squat for series two.

The book has already garnered praise, with The Guardian describing it as “the best thing Clarkson’s done...it pains me to say this”.

The Times, meanwhile, have said it is “quite lovely”.