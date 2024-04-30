There will be a thrilling display of power and precision at The Field Tractor & Lorry Pull competition

Brace yourselves for a thrilling display of power and precision at The Field Tractor & Lorry Pull competition, where the air will be thick with the smell of burning rubber and the roar of engines on a sprawling 20-acre site.

This motorsport extravaganza with a twist will feature modified and farm tractors going head-to-head in a battle of strength and strategy.

Picture this: tractors pulling a drag sleigh loaded with weights along a 100-metre track. The challenge is to pull the sleigh the farthest distance, with weights increasing for each successful run. It's a test of sheer horsepower and determination, with the winning tractor crowned as the ultimate pulling powerhouse!

Fuel power event takes place at Kildress next weekend

Tractor pulling traces its roots back to the pre-industrial era, where farmers competed in horse pulling competitions. Fast forward to the motorised era, and the first tractor pulling competitions emerged in 1929. Now, the tradition continues at The Field Tractor & Lorry Pull in Kildress, a horsepower haven happening on the weekend of May 11th and 12th, proudly affiliated with the Irish Tractor Pulling Committee (ITPC).

Despite recent inclement weather hindering farm work, event organiser Noel Tierney assures that the soft ground adds an extra layer of excitement to the spectacle, testing the true power of the tractors.

"This is the second year of the event, and after the overwhelming response to our inaugural show, we're gearing up for an even bigger and better experience," said Noel.

Beyond the heart-pounding action, there's plenty of fun for the whole family, with children's amusements, tantalising food stalls, and live music from the Danny Byrne band. It's an event not to be missed, promising thrills, spills, and non-stop entertainment from start to finish!

A thrilling spectacle is arranged for next weekend

The Field Tractor & Lorry Pull takes place on Saturday, May 11th, from 6pm to midnight, and Sunday, May 12th, from midday to 4pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.f2f.fitness.