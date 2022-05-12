Classes may be cancelled but there is still plenty of poultry on show at Balmoral

The special exhibition features around 150 birds belonging to well-known fanciers, the McKibbin family.

On display is a variety of true bantams, large fowl and waterfowl, to name just a few.

There was disappointment for the show’s poultry committee when it was announced classes could not go ahead as planned at this year’s show.

While housing measures, put in place to help prevent the spread of avian influenza, have been lifted, a ban on poultry gatherings remains in place.

Organisers of the upcoming summer shows remain hopeful poultry classes will receive the green light, with a ban on gatherings being lifted in the Republic of Ireland next week.