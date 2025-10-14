Classic and vintage tractors, cars and motorbikes on offer at Cheffins’ fourth collective sale of 2025

The fourth Cheffins’ collective sale of 2025 will see a series of classic and vintage tractors, cars, motorbikes and collectors’ items on offer on 17 and 18 October at the Cheffins sale ground at Sutton, near Ely.

The sale is anticipated to raise in the region of £1m as the over 2,000 lots go under the hammer at what is Europe’s largest auction of its type. Based in East Anglia but operating nationwide, Cheffins is Europe’s leading auctioneer of vintage machinery, and this sale is set to be a major event for collectors and enthusiasts.

The item with the highest estimate is an 1899 Burrell ‘Devonshire’ steam engine which is set to sell for between £200,000 and £250,000. Finished in authentic Burrell paint, this very original example has been imported from Australia in 2007 and is being sold by a Norfolk-based collector. This is followed by a 1915 Foden steam wagon which has appeared at hundreds of rallies nationwide. It is offered with an estimate of £150,000 - £180,000. In addition, there is a 1921 Burrell steam roller which is set to sell for between £40,000 and £50,000.

Among the tractors, modern classic examples bear the highest estimates, with a 1990 Mercedes-Benz MB-trac 1600 which has an estimate of £95,000 to £100,000 due to its condition and rarity, which is followed by an ever-popular 1981 Massey Ferguson 1250 - in good condition and set to sell for £60,000 - £70,000. There is also an exciting collection of well restored Ford 7000, 5000 and 4000 models as well as the ubiquitous Massey Ferguson 135s and 35s.

The motorbike section is also extensive, with the leading lot being a 1930s JMC Egli-Vincent 1200cc motorbike which has only covered 1,300 miles This is set to sell for £50,000 - £60,000. Another highlight is a 1927 Norton Model 18 500cc which has been in the same family since the 1930s. This iconic example was used with a sidecar until 1944 before being restored in the 1970s. It has an estimate of £12,500 - £14,500. In addition, there is a collection of 12 classic scramble bikes which were owned by the competitor and collector, Dave Orbell, and which could potentially fetch over £50,000 in total. These include a replica of the bike which won the 1960 and 1961 Motocross World Championships when ridden by world-famous motocross racer and James Bond stuntman, Dave Bickers.

The car section sees a varied catalogue with a host of Land Rovers ranging from Series II to Discovery, a 1980 Ford Fiesta L with just 16,000 miles from new and a 1967 Ford F100 pick-up truck.

There is also a series of collectors’ items on offer, with highlights including 4.5ins scale Burrell model traction engine which holds an estimate of £12,000 - £15,000. A desirable Ferguson Salesman’s Demonstration Model, and an array of enamel signs, automotive collectables, stationary engines and models.

Tom Godsmark, Director, Cheffins said: “We’re excited to welcome collectors from across the country to our fourth and final collective sale of 2025. The line-up of steam engines presents a rare, once-in-a-lifetime chance for enthusiasts to acquire historic examples that are seldom seen on the open market. Throughout this year we’ve seen strong prices achieved across classic and vintage tractors, motorbikes and cars, despite wider political and economic uncertainty. Increasingly, buyers are turning to these alternative assets not only because they tend to hold their value, but also because they bring a great deal of enjoyment. With the wasting asset rule applying to tractors, steam engines and motorbikes, we expect strong crowds at this sale – both from collectors seeking a new addition and from those looking for a more rewarding place to invest as the UK navigates continued financial headwinds.”

The sale will welcome live bidding as well as bidding via telephone and online. To view the catalogue, please click here

The sale will take place on 17 and 18 October at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT. For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.