Classic and vintage tractors draw huge crowds at recent Cheffins sale

Hosted at the Great Yorkshire Showground, the sale grossed over £500,000 and saw crowds in the hundreds from across the UK and Europe.

There were over 140 classic and vintage tractors on offer, with highlights including a 1948 Field Marshall Series II, which was in immaculate condition and previously won Best in Show at the Carrington Rally and Best Series II at the Marshall Golden Jubilee.

The tractor took the highest price on the day at £18,760, against an estimate of £10,000 - £12,000, when it sold to a Leicestershire based collector. Similarly, a 1956 Porsche A133 tractor sold for £10,184.

A 1969 Massey Ferguson 165, which sold for £10,505 against an estimate of £7,500-£8,500

The more modern classics also saw high prices paid, including a 1964 Massey Ferguson 35X, which sold for £12,328; a 1969 Massey Ferguson 165, which sold for £10,505 against an estimate of £7,500-£8,500 and an extremely well restored Massey Ferguson 135 achieving £17,188.

Oliver Godfrey, Head of the Machinery Department at Cheffins commented: “The Harrogate Sale provides a fantastic day out and is a key date in the vintage and classic calendar. We saw large crowds on the day, with buyers from across the northern counties and further afield all heading to the Yorkshire Showground to join in the fun, as well as hundreds of bidders online.

“The market is clearly still going strong for both vintage and classic tractors, and the Harrogate Sale offered collectors a great selection of machines from as early as 1919 to classics from the 1990s. There was also a strong trade for vehicles, bygones, collectors’ items and stationary engines.”

To view the full results, visit: https://machinerysales.cheffins.co.uk/?page=1&status=4&auctioneer=7The next vintage collective sale to be offered by Cheffins will be the October Vintage Sale, which will take place on October 23, at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely, CB6 2QT. For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.

A 1964 Massey Ferguson 35X, which sold for £12,328