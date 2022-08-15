Classic tractors head to Yorkshire for the annual Harrogate Vintage Sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at the Great Yorkshire Showground on 20 August, the sale will be the largest auction of its kind in the Northern Counties and is set to draw crowds from across the UK and Europe.

There will be 130 classic and vintage tractors on offer, with highlights including a 1919 International Titan 10-20 tractor, which is an older restoration with strong provenance, having been part of several well-renowned collections, including at Toddington Manor and having once been in the ownership of major collector, Paul Rackham.

This tractor, which is over 100 years old, has an estimate of £12,000-£15,000.

Also on offer is a 1948 Field Marshall Series II, which is in immaculate condition and previously won Best in Show at the Carrington Rally and Best Series II at the Marshall Golden Jubilee.

It has an estimate of £10,000-£12,000. There will also be several restored Massey Ferguson 135s, and a 1956 Porsche A133, which has also been renovated, and is set to sell for £9,500-£10,500.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery department at Cheffins, said: “The Harrogate Sale has always been a key date in the vintage and classic calendar and attracts enthusiasts from well over Europe.

“Whilst offering collectors a mid-show season opportunity to pick up new kit, the sale also provides a fantastic day out.

“We expect buyers to be particularly interested in the Titan tractor, as it is a rare and fabulously maintained example, which has been in the hands of some of the most well-known collectors on the circuit.

“We look forward to seeing buyers old and new at the sale, and also are offering online bidding throughout the tractor and vehicle section.

“There will also be a number of vehicles, bygones, collectors’ items, stationary engines and implements available.”

The sale will take place on 20 August from 10.30am at The Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG2 8NZ.