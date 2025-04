The sale will commence after the sale of 35 West of Ireland Heifers in Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane and Son) at approximately 12.30pm. - VAT on all items - No commission to the purchaser - All machinery in mint condition

Live bidding will be available via LSL Auctions.

All machinery can be seen on the Facebook page – this is a sale not to be missed!

Please note, machinery sale is closed to O’Kane Farms.

1 . Clearance Sale Some excellent machinery will be on offer for O' Kanes Farm, Dungiven. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Clearance Sale For sale on Saturday 19 April. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Clearance Sale This is a sale not to be missed. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales