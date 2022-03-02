Climate Change: Assembly approval of amendments is a ‘win for common sense’

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots welcomed the support, which will ensure the agriculture sector is not being disadvantaged as a result of the assembly agreed net zero target for Northern Ireland.

A series of technical amendments will also ensure a more “operable” piece of legislation.

The most important amendment, which was passed at the Further Consideration Stage on Monday, means that the level of reductions in methane emissions is not required to be more than 46 per cent lower than the baseline year 1990, as a “fair and evidence-based contribution to the net zero target”.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots

This, along with the amendments providing for the establishment of a Just Transition Fund for Agriculture and a Just Transition Commission, were key to ensuring the protection of rural communities.

Mr Poots commented: “My amendment, in relation to the methane emissions reduction, goes some way to align once more with the science and evidence.

“I am pleased that members have finally realised the importance of that science, this is a win for common sense.

“The amendment clarifies that the net zero ambition of some members will not require a level of methane emissions reduction of more than 46 per cent by 2050, which is consistent with the advice from the IPCC, the CCC’s Balanced Pathway recommendations and the ambition of the Paris Agreement to achieve long term temperature goals.

“It will be very challenging, and it will require significant new policies and changes to current farming practices to ensure that we reduce our methane emissions.”

Mr Poots added: “Let me be clear, my amendment does not limit ambition for the agriculture sector, or the ambition of Northern Ireland as a whole, but instead makes it clear that we, in the assembly, are not expecting the agriculture sector to close down as part of the net zero ambition, which was voted through at Consideration Stage, to which I have made my opposition to quite clear.

“Instead, it will get the buy-in we need from our agriculture sector by clarifying they are to make a realistic, albeit very challenging, contribution to tackling climate change so we can protect our environment in a sustainable way, whilst ensuring we have a thriving agriculture sector.”

The minister said the amendments he made to the Just Transition Fund for agriculture have ‘ensured his department can establish a scheme which can further protect and support farmers and the agri-food industry’.

He continued: “This will ensure they have a future in producing their excellent local food, as our local food security going forward is imperative.

“I also brought forward an amendment, which was agreed and which provides a more effective framework for my department to establish a Just Transition Commission, as per Consideration Stage agreements.