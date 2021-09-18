Climate lobby continue to ignore reality: Irwin

Mr Irwin said, “Whilst I have no issue at all with the DAERA committee receiving presentations from various agencies and other lobbying groups, I feel on the particular issue of Climate Change, there continues to be a ‘head-long’ type approach by both elected representatives and pressure groups that ignores the actual impact Northern Ireland has on global climate change. This impact in global terms is minimal when compared to other countries.

“Not in one presentation that I have listened to, from those pushing the net zero by 2045 climate Bill, have these groups ever referred to the fact that our contribution is so small. This does not seem to have any impact on their thinking, even though the proposals if implemented would decimate one of our strongest industries in Northern Ireland.

“We have to look at China in this debate and the fact that they remain the largest global polluter. China emits more greenhouse gasses than the entire developed world combined at 27%. That is absolutely astounding. Then we consider Northern Ireland, where our contribution is 0.04%, and the Green Party, backed by every other main political party except the DUP, want to reduce our agri-food output by 50%. This will plunge thousands of jobs in jeopardy. The public must ask these parties why they are pursuing this course of action?