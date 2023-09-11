Watch more videos on Shots!

The ‘What Angus Can Do at Grass’ themed event attracted visitors from throughout Northern Ireland and bordering counties.

Ian Browne, and son Harry, farm 300 acres and own a pedigree suckler herd comprising of 100 Aberdeen Angus and ten Hereford cows, plus followers. The family also own a poultry enterprise producing free-range eggs, and are ably assisted on a daily basis by Richard Smyton and Roy Hall.

Founded 14 years ago, the Clogher Valley Aberdeen Angus herd originally comprised of 20 pure-bred cows, but increased significantly in 2019 with the purchase of the noted Strule Herd, owned by the late Jim Jack, and his wife May.

Stephen Wallace, Garvagh, with James and Evie Morrison, Maguiresbridge, at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s open day. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Being a native cattle breed, the Aberdeen Angus is versatile and ideally suited to a grass-based system,” explained breed club vice-chairman Ian Browne.

Ian and Harry are firmly focused on sustainability and good grassland management. They use lime, and strive to maximise clover in grass swards, with the aim reducing the need for artificial fertiliser.

“This is a DAERA technology demonstration farm, and the over the years we’ve taken advantage of benchmarking, and multiple agri-environment schemes aimed at protecting and enhancing grassland, wildlife habitats and the landscape.”

Projects have included watercourse stabilisation and the regeneration of woodland. “We have also planted significant lengths of hedges and created tree enhanced stockproof boundaries,” added Ian.

Ian Browne addresses visitors at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s open day in Fivemiletown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The herd is predominantly black, but there are around 20 red Aberdeen Angus cows. Ian and Harry prefer medium-sized cows, and attribute the success of their profitable enterprise to a combination of attention-to-detail, proven genetics, and the breed’s longevity, ease of calving, mothering ability and milk traits.

Stock bulls are purchased privately from local breeders. “We like to select bulls on conformation and stature, good bloodlines and figures. We give preference to AI-bred bulls with a depth of pedigree, good breed character and a nice head, coupled with sound legs and feet. Visual appearance comes first, and is backed up by estimated breeding values. “

Current stock bulls have been sourced from County Fermanagh breeders Alan Morrison (Drummeer) and Caolan McBrien (Old Barr).

Bulls are introduced to the herd in early July, and the cows and heifers calve outdoors in spring. “Heifers calve into the herd at twenty-six-months of age, but we are aiming to reduce this to around twenty-four months.

Pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s open day in Fivemiletown, are Peter Lamb, Richhill, and Ellie Reilly, Armoy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The majority of our females (95 per cent) calve unassisted, but we keep a close eye on them and intervene if necessary. Aberdeen Angus cows have a nice temperament and are great mothers. They can look after themselves and produce a healthy calf,” added Ian.

The herd is managed at grass throughout the spring, summer and early autumn.

Speaking at the open day CAFRE beef and sheep adviser Gareth Beacom highlighted the financial and environmental benefits of managing cattle at grass.

“Spring grass is rocket fuel! Grass Check figures confirm that crude protein levels remain around 20% during the grazing season. Good quality grass is cheap to produce, equating to approximately six pence per kilo of dry matter, compared to around 12p for silage and 27p for concentrates.

Ian Browne runs a herd of 100 pedigree red and black Aberdeen Angus cows and followers. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“Grass is a readily available and valuable source of feed. Concentrates have a similar protein value, but are expensive to buy.”

Ian Brown continued: “Managing and utilising grass efficiently will increase performance, and lower the cost of production. It’s a sound business model.

“Aberdeen Angus cattle are early maturing and thrive on grass. We’re getting good prices for strong stores coming straight out of the field. They are bought by farmers who are members of an accredited Aberdeen Angus beef scheme.

“Selling stores suits our system, as we don’t have enough housing to finish the cattle ourselves. It is possible to finish cattle off grass, but its crucial to maximise energy intakes to ensure the correct level of fat cover on the carcase.”

The Clogher Valley herd has established a strong customer base for pedigree breeding bulls. “We select and rear approximately 15 bulls annually, which are sold to pedigree and commercial dairy and suckler herds.

“We also retain 20 heifers as herd replacements. The remainder are sold to beef finishers, or in-calf to suckler farmers.”

Hugh Burgess, Ballygowan; Michael Crawley, Armagh; and Basil Johnston, Enniskillen, pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s open day in Fivemiletown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Visitors to the open day were impressed with the quality of the cattle, and the family’s emphasis on grassland management. Peter Lamb from the Richhill Herd gave a clipping and show preparation demonstration; and everyone enjoyed a delicious BBQ sponsored by ABP/Linden.

