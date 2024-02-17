Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clogher Valley YFC filled their programme with as many fun outings as possible to ensure members have a great time while learning new skills and making lifelong friends.

Halfway through 2023, the club had their annual Clogher Valley Hooley.

The day started off early at the Clogher Valley Show where members held many competitions, raising money for the club and charity.

This year Clogher Valley YFC raised £450 for Guide Dogs NI from their ‘guess the weight of the ram’, ‘chick raffle', and ‘duck derby’.

After the show, it was straight over to Johnstons Bar and venue where the club held a barbecue to line the stomachs for their sold out hooley.

One For The Road had everyone dancing and having a blast.