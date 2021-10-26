Close of entry deadline is fast approaching

The close of entry deadline for the 2021 Beef & Lamb Championships is Friday 29th October at 5pm. Pictured Richard Primrose, NI Agri Manager, Bank of Ireland and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS.

With a full range of beef and lamb classes, the popular Show and Sale features a new Dutch Spotted class and welcomes back the return of the Young Handler competitions.

For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk or contact RUAS directly on 028 9066 5225.

This year, the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

The show of premier beef cattle and lamb commences at 11am, followed by the highly anticipated auction from 6pm.

The event which includes a wide selection of beef and lamb championship showing classes will culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening. On the day, the live auction will be streamed online where buyers can bid for champion livestock.