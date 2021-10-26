Close of entry deadline is fast approaching
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) reminds livestock exhibitors that the close of entry deadline for the 2021 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships is Friday 29th October 2021 at 5pm.
With a full range of beef and lamb classes, the popular Show and Sale features a new Dutch Spotted class and welcomes back the return of the Young Handler competitions.
For more information on the event or to view a copy of the Prize Schedule visit beefandlamb.org.uk or contact RUAS directly on 028 9066 5225.
This year, the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in partnership with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland will take place on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.
The show of premier beef cattle and lamb commences at 11am, followed by the highly anticipated auction from 6pm.
The event which includes a wide selection of beef and lamb championship showing classes will culminate with the ever-popular auction in the evening. On the day, the live auction will be streamed online where buyers can bid for champion livestock.
Conditions of entry (proof of COVID-19 status) can be found online. Admission is £5 for adults and FREE for under 12’s when accompanied by an adult. Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (UFCU) members’ admission is £2.50 and a valid membership card must be presented. Entry for RUAS members is free of charge. Tickets can be purchased on arrival. To keep up to date with the latest visit beefandlamb.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.