Closing date looms for EFS applications

It is anticipated the EFS Higher Tranche 6 agreements will start 1 January 2023 and run for five years to 31 December 2027.

If the number of applications exceeds the funding available, applications will be ranked and those providing the highest environmental benefit will be selected.

You are encouraged to apply for EFS and are not committed to the scheme until you return a signed agreement to DAERA.

It also provides the opportunity for those farmers, whose agreements will come to an end in December, to re-apply to the scheme, which they are encouraged to do.

EFS Higher Level provides participants with annual payments to help with bringing our most important environmental sites under favourable management, and is for land with environmental designations, such as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and Areas of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), and other areas of priority habitat.

You can check if your land is eligible via DAERA’s Online Services.

Only those businesses with eligible ‘higher’ fields will be able to submit an EFS Higher application.

For more information on the EFS visit the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/rural-development/environmental-farming-scheme-efs