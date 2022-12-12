Commenting on the competition, Amy Bennington, Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, said: “As a supporter of YFCU for over a decade, we’re delighted to return once again as Club of the Year sponsor and we’re looking forward to seeing how all the clubs progress through the various stages.”

This is a rigorous process running throughout the club year with clubs competing across seven stages, for the coveted title of Power NI club of the year.

The stages this year assess Young Farmers' Clubs throughout Northern Ireland on; their maintenance of club accounts, member recruitment, retention, and participation levels; diversity of programme and community involvement; club best practice; and a promotional media task.

YFCU president, Peter Alexander and Amy Bennington, Power NI’s commercial marketing manager

The final will be hosted at the 2023 Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster AGM and conference where top-rated clubs go head to head and the winner announced as the final, much-anticipated prize, of the 2022/23 award ceremony.

In 2022, Collone YFC, took home the title of club of the year.

Their club leader, Harry Chambers said: “We were absolutely delighted to be crowned YFCU club of the year. It was a great achievement for the club.

“We are proud of each and every one of our members for their hard work and dedication towards the club and the YFCU as a whole. It really goes to show hard work does pay off.”

YFCU president, Peter Alexander, added: “The YFCU are delighted that Power NI have once again sponsored our club of the year competition which is highly contested amongst our clubs.