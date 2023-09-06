Co Antrim clubs enjoy a busy summer
The first of the shows was Ballymoney Show where there was senior boys and girls football, tug-o-war and a cooking competition for under 16s.
Well done to Kilrea YFC who won the girls football, Coleraine YFC who won the boys football. Lisnamurrican YFC who won both the boys and girls tug o war and Holestone YFC who won the cook off.
Next up was Ballymena show where a hockey competition was held on held on Friday night with Randalstown YFC winning the junior girls, Moycraig YFC winning the junior and senior boys and Gleno YFC winning the senior girls.
On the Saturday clubs took part in a range of competitions where Glarryford YFC won the ladies jeep challenge, Gleno YFC won the novelty challenge and Kilraughts YFC and Holestone YFC winning the tractor handling.
Lisnamurrican YFC were placed first in both the mens and ladies tug o war.
The final show of the year was Antrim Show and county competitions day where it was a damp and muddy day however this did not stop everyone from coming out and competing.
Ahoghill YFC showed their safety skills winning the farm safety, Randalstown YFC were on top form with their tractor handling skills.
Richard Beattie proved his dairy farming skills winning United Dairy Farmer.
Straid YFC girls showed who rules by wining the girls task.
Lisnamurrican YFC went digging for gold in the digger challenge.
Straid YFC all worked well together and won the sack race as the chairpersons challenge.
Randalstown YFC won the plank challenge as the novelty challenge.
Kilraughts YFC were on top in the slippery football and Elizabeth Adair won County Princess.
The overall the best club was awarded to Straid YFC.
Co Antrim clubs have all had a great summer and can’t wait to get back to meetings and competitions in September.