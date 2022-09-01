Co Antrim roads to remain ‘closed for some time’ due to serious accident
Due to a serious road traffic collision this morning (Thursday 1 September), the M2 at Ballymena is closed at the Larne Road roundabout to the turnoff at Broughshane in both directions.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:53 am
The Crebilly Road is also closed between Orkney Drive and Bog Road following the incident.
The roads are expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.