Co Antrim YFC hold Super Club with fancy dress rounders evening

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 14:34 BST
Teams from across the Co Antrim donned their best costumes recently to take part this year’s Super Club competition of fancy dressed rounders.

The night saw some imaginative costumes such as M&Ms, Pirates, NHS workers, Hula Girls, Pyjama Party, Animals and Minions to name but a few.

Most Popular

Thanks must go to Beverley from Ballymena Rugby Club for picking the costume winners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Well done to Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club with their Minions claiming the top prize with runners up Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club with their animal theme.

Ballerinas by Holestone YFCplaceholder image
Ballerinas by Holestone YFC

Rounders results

After some healthy matches our top teams were…

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC are either ready for bed or taking on the competitorsplaceholder image
Lisnamurrican YFC are either ready for bed or taking on the competitors

3rd - Kilraughts YFC

Overall super club winners

After calculating points from the rounder’s competition, Ballymoney and Antrim Show the Super Club winners for 2025 were as follows:

1st place and taking home the Super Club Shield - Moycraig YFC

2nd place - Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd place- Straid YFC

Related topics:Pirates
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice