Co Antrim YFC hold Super Club with fancy dress rounders evening
The night saw some imaginative costumes such as M&Ms, Pirates, NHS workers, Hula Girls, Pyjama Party, Animals and Minions to name but a few.
Thanks must go to Beverley from Ballymena Rugby Club for picking the costume winners.
Well done to Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club with their Minions claiming the top prize with runners up Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club with their animal theme.
Rounders results
After some healthy matches our top teams were…
1st - Randalstown YFC
2nd - Glarryford YFC
3rd - Kilraughts YFC
Overall super club winners
After calculating points from the rounder’s competition, Ballymoney and Antrim Show the Super Club winners for 2025 were as follows:
1st place and taking home the Super Club Shield - Moycraig YFC
2nd place - Lisnamurrican YFC
3rd place- Straid YFC