Co Antrim YFC hold Super Club with fancy dress rounders evening

Teams from across the Co Antrim donned their best costumes recently to take part this year’s Super Club competition of fancy dressed rounders.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night saw some imaginative costumes such as M&Ms, Pirates, NHS workers, Hula Girls, Pyjama Party, Animals and Minions to name but a few.

Thanks must go to Beverley from Ballymena Rugby Club for picking the costume winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club with their Minions claiming the top prize with runners up Crumlin Young Farmers’ Club with their animal theme.

Ballerinas by Holestone YFC

Rounders results

After some healthy matches our top teams were…

1st - Randalstown YFC

2nd - Glarryford YFC

Lisnamurrican YFC are either ready for bed or taking on the competitors

3rd - Kilraughts YFC

Overall super club winners

After calculating points from the rounder’s competition, Ballymoney and Antrim Show the Super Club winners for 2025 were as follows:

1st place and taking home the Super Club Shield - Moycraig YFC

2nd place - Lisnamurrican YFC

3rd place- Straid YFC