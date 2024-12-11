Co Antrim Young Farmers hold annual dinner at the Tullyglass Hotel
The event, a highlight of the rural calendar, gathered members, supporters, and guests from across the county to honour a year of achievements and share in the pride of being part of the thriving young farmers’ community.
The evening began with a warm welcome from county chairperson Laura Patterson, who expressed gratitude for the support of members, sponsors, and local businesses.
She said: “This event showcases the heart of our farming community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and incredible spirit that make Co Antrim Young Farmers truly special.”
A sumptuous dinner was followed by a review of the year’s highlights, with Elizabeth Addair, county secretary, presenting an engaging round-up of activities.
From agricultural skills competitions and community projects to social events and fundraising endeavours, the year demonstrated the group’s commitment to fostering leadership, friendship, and agricultural excellence.
The annual county dinner not only celebrated the accomplishments of Co Antrim Young Farmers but also reaffirmed their vital role in connecting rural communities.
As members departed, the shared sense of purpose and pride was evident, leaving all inspired for the year ahead.
Whether fostering agricultural talent or bringing people together, Co Antrim Young Farmers continue to uphold their motto: “We grow our future.”
