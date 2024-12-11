Co Antrim Young Farmers hold annual dinner at the Tullyglass Hotel

The Co Antrim Young Farmers brought camaraderie, celebration, and community spirit to the fore at their much-anticipated annual county dinner which was held recently at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

The event, a highlight of the rural calendar, gathered members, supporters, and guests from across the county to honour a year of achievements and share in the pride of being part of the thriving young farmers’ community.

The evening began with a warm welcome from county chairperson Laura Patterson, who expressed gratitude for the support of members, sponsors, and local businesses.

She said: “This event showcases the heart of our farming community. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and incredible spirit that make Co Antrim Young Farmers truly special.”

Courtney McMullan from Moycraig YFC with her floral art award

A sumptuous dinner was followed by a review of the year’s highlights, with Elizabeth Addair, county secretary, presenting an engaging round-up of activities.

From agricultural skills competitions and community projects to social events and fundraising endeavours, the year demonstrated the group’s commitment to fostering leadership, friendship, and agricultural excellence.

The annual county dinner not only celebrated the accomplishments of Co Antrim Young Farmers but also reaffirmed their vital role in connecting rural communities.

As members departed, the shared sense of purpose and pride was evident, leaving all inspired for the year ahead.

James Orr from Moycraig YFC who was the dairy stock judging winner

Whether fostering agricultural talent or bringing people together, Co Antrim Young Farmers continue to uphold their motto: “We grow our future.”

Tug of war advanced men's and women's winners from Lisnamurrican YFC