Co Armagh beef finisher invests in next-generation slurry management system from Easyfix

The aeration system that drives EASYFIX Slurry Technology

He explained: “I farm with my brother Brian. Between us, we finish 780 cattle per year. Of these 15 heads per week are selected to provide the beef that is sold in the family-owned supermarket in Crossmaglen.

“The rest of the cattle are finished and sold commercially.”

Peter continued: “The new unit can accommodate 130 cattle at any one time. It provides us with a number of improved management options. But when it comes to handling the slurry, we established several priorities from the outset.

EASYFIX Slurry Technology's Enda Corrigan (right) discussing the control settings for the new EASYFIX Slurry Technology System with Crossmaglen beef finisher Peter Casey

“The first was to make the best value of the slurry as a fertilizer, the second was that of eliminating the need for mixing and the third was that of being able to empty the tank without taking the animals out of the building. The EASYFIX Slurry Technology System ticked all these boxes.”

EASYFIX’s Enda Corrigan was a recent visitor to the Casey farm.

He confirmed that the new slurry system is proven to reduce ammonia emissions by 51% while also acting to increase the soil availability of the nitrogen, potash, and phosphorous in the slurry.”

Enda added: “The continuous liquid state, which the slurry finds itself in, eliminates the need for agitation and/or mixing. This makes for a safer environment from both the point of view of both the animals and the farmer.”

EASYFIX Slurry Technology acts to aerate all the slurry in a tank on an intermittent basis, courtesy of a unique, ‘timed compression system’.

This action creates a slurry that is fully oxygenated at all times. The end result is the production of a homogeneous liquid, containing an even distribution of all the nutrients contained in the slurry within the tank.

Peter Casey again: “There is absolutely no smell in the house. Both my brother and I have young children. So, maximising safety standards, when it came to managing the slurry produced on the farm, was a priority.

“We had installed an earlier version of the new technology in an older shed on the farm. So we knew that the aeration principle worked in a commercial setting.”

Enda Corrigan went on to point out that, looking forward, livestock farmers will have to act to reduce the Carbon Footprint of their businesses while, at the same time, lowering the level of gaseous emission from their farms.

He continued: “The new EASYFIX Slurry Technology provides a proven solution to both these challenges.

“It benefits farmers in their quest for lower emissions, a reduced Carbon Footprint, and increased slurry nutrients. The consequent reduction in artificial fertilizer usage acts to boost farm profits.”

The new EASYFIX Slurry Technology can be fitted in both new and old underground tanks, above ground tanks, and lagoons. It is equally suited for use in dairy, beef, and pig enterprises.