Co Armagh young farmers enjoy a summer of international exchanges

This year, Co Armagh Young Farmers’ saw three members head off on YFCU exchanges.

The YFCU have lots of exchange opportunities for members, and it’s a great way to learn new cultures, see new places and make new friends.

Lauren McRoberts (Bleary YFC) flew to Canada for nine weeks, Marianna Neill (Collone YFC) headed to Finland for six weeks, and county secretary, Karen Walker (Collone YFC) grasped the opportunity to head on the Rural Youth European Rally to Estonia.

Karen Walker attended the 64th European Rally in Voore, Estonia where she got the opportunity to meet like-minded Young Farmers and other rural youth groups across Europe.

Lauren McRoberts pictured with other exchangees she met in Canada

The theme this year was 'Care to Stay, Dare to Change' where we focussed on developing entrepreneurial competencies and learning how to use them in every day life.

Karen said: “With 89 rally participants from all across Europe, I got the opportunity to meet lots of new people, and learn all about their cultures and rural youth organisations.”

Marianna Neill grasped the opportunity to head to Finland for six weeks as her father went on exchange over 30 years ago with the IFYE and he still talks about it to this day. Marianna Neill spent four weeks in north Finland and two weeks in south east Finland in Lappeenranta.

One of Marianna's favourite things of the entire trip was doing hay close to the Arctic Circle.

Marianna Neill at one of her hosts riding school in Finland

Marianna loved learning about the new culture and experiencing living as a Finn.

She said: “It has definitely taught me a lot and has given me many stories to tell for the rest of my life,”

Lauren McRoberts travelled to Ontario in Canada for nine weeks where she stayed in eight different counties and was hosted by members from junior farmers of Ontario.

On week five of her trip, she travelled to Calgary for the stampede.

Lauren experienced lots of different tours, watched Canadian football games and visited the Niagara Falls.